Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series of stories by Cache Valley freelance writer Cindy Knowles based on the idea that everyone has an interesting story to tell.

Jessica Mathew’s pioneer roots run deep in Draper, Utah. Her family settled Draper originally. She grew up in her family-owned cul-de-sac surrounded by corn fields with a dairy farm right down the street.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you