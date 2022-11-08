According to election results available Tuesday evening, Dan Johnson, R-Logan, is set to become the next Utah House District 3 Representative.
Unofficial election results posted on the county website indicate Johnson received 57.2% of the 7,231 properly cast votes.
The 2018 mid-term election saw 13,890 votes determine the District 3 representative.
In a write up for The Herald Journal, Johnson — who has a background as an educator and administrator — said he had a “unique perspective,” because of his education-based career.
“I have fought to achieve record funding for our children’s education. I have worked to ensure no child goes to school hungry,” he said. “I will continue to fight for record funding and ensure that our kids have the tools needed to provide them with access.”
To help with Utah’s ongoing drought, Johnson said he “supported and passed many bills that will support water conservation efforts and fund environmental protection projects.”
He also mentioned his work to secure finances for Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA), The Family Place, and “the creation for the Dementia and Alzheimer’s Research Center at Utah State University.”
While both candidates planned to address environmental issues, Democratic challenger Patrick Belmont — a water scientist and professor at Utah State University — emphasized water management and climate science in his platform.
“It’s time to have a water scientist in our Legislature. Special interest groups and Utah’s Legislature have wasted a tremendous amount of public money not fixing our water problems,” he said in a write-up in The Herald Journal. “I’ll cut through special interests and wishful thinking and shift Utah to modern water management techniques.”
He went on to address housing issues in the valley.
“Rent and housing costs are out of control and the Legislature has done far too little to help,” he said. “As your representative, I’ll work to ensure we make better use of existing housing, and that we are smart about zoning and development patterns.”
