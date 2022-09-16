Kids Killed Mom Charged

Lori Vallow Daybell, middle, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. 

 AP

BOISE (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he's worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now.

"You've named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is huge interest in putting all the information out to as many people as possible," 7th District Judge Steven Boyce said Thursday. He told attorneys he would decide soon whether to change how — or if — cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell.

