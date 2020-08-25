For the first time since it’s 2017 inception, part of the Utah Cheese Awards competition was held in Logan.
“It's not about any particular cheesemaker, any particular cheese. It's the excitement that when you bring it all together, we have a pretty, pretty amazing array of cheese,” said Steven Jerman.
Steven Jerman is the managing director of the Utah Cheese Awards. Jerman was first exposed to the world of artisan cheeses a few years ago when he worked at Rockhill Creamery in Richmond, Utah. He created the Utah Cheese Awards to showcase the quality of different cheeses being made in the state.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here: https://www.upr.org/post/judging-utah-cheese-awards-expands-logan-second-location