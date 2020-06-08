Are you old enough to remember the song, “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over”? Probably half the people reading this do remember it and the rest do not.
Here are some of the words:
“June is bustin’ out all over / All over the meadow and the hill / Flowers bustin’ out on bushes / And the rompin’ river pushes / Ev’y little wheel that wheels beside the mill / June is bustin’ out all over, / the ocean is full of Jacks and Jills. / With the little tail a-swishing / Every lady fish is wishing / that a male would come and grab er by the gills. / Because it’s June … June, June, June. Just because it’s June, June, June!”
That song is from the musical “Carousel.”
Some high schools and universities present musicals from time to time. My sister LaRue had a beautiful singing voice, and I remember well, as a young boy, going to see her in “South Pacific.” I was surprised when she kissed the leading man, who was not her husband in real life. My mom said, “That’s just show business, Jay, shhhhhh.”
We drove all the way to Logan from Magna to see her play the starring role in “Rosalinda” at the old Capitol Theater in downtown Logan. We ate at the Bluebird Café. The Capitol Theater has been totally renovated into the beautiful Ellen Eccles Theater, but the Bluebird is about the same as it was then. It’s changed hands many times but still serves great food … when it is open.
Soon I hope this virus will be stopped, and we can all get back to normal. It’s so sad that no productions — musicals or operas — have been presented this summer in our valley.
However, we do have a “live” production daily now at our house. Earlier this year we obtained a pure-bred puppy from a breeder in Bountiful. He’s all white with a few black patches around one ear and nose. Before this pandemic, our grandkids would come over often — young to old. They love to see him. His name is “JJ,” which I came up with, since Jane and Jay are now his owners.
He loves to play, take long naps in his little “pen” in a corner of our kitchen, and slide on our wooden floor after toys that squeak when he hops on them. Jane has even taught him to ring a bell to let us know when he wants to go outside! He loves long walks outside, mostly with Jane. I also go if it’s not too long.
I’m sure glad Logan Physical Therapy is open. Dr. Charles Acevado, a longtime friend, is helping me a lot with my rheumatoid arthritis. He and Dr. Brian Richardson at the Southwest Pain Center have made it so I can still get around without too much pain. With the suggestion of Winston and Ruth Ann Watts, longtime friends, Jane took me to Ogden to see Nate McBride at the Utah Digestive Health Institute. The medication he prescribed after an exam and some testing has made it so I can eat most foods without discomfort thereafter.
As I’ve said before, “Getting old ain’t for sissies.” But I sleep fairly well, and am still able to exercise each morning and afternoon.
Now I am aware that this column is 90% about me. I apologize, and if you are bored and skipped through it quickly, or puzzled, or think I’m getting senile, well, you’re probably right.
Do get out and enjoy our valley and beautiful Logan Canyon. We ate dinner at one of the canyon picnic places recently with Don and Marilyn Jensen. Marilyn and Jane are cousins. The canyon IS open, and it’s as scenic and special as always. Take your dog for a walk, enjoy our beautiful weather, and make the most of each day.
Keep your distance but give a smile or a wave. I feel safe in saying, “THIS TOO SHALL PASS.” Can’t come soon enough for me. How about you?
I was sure pleased that churches will now open their doors to a limited number of people each Sunday. I wonder how this will work? Who gets in, and who does not? Maybe the old folks will politely be asked to stay home. If so, we can worship at our home. Prayers work either place.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com