The Utah State Courts administration has released documents detailing felony-level allegations against three former Ridgeline High School football players accused of a hazing-style assault of teammates on a bus returning from an away game in August.
The Herald Journal has also learned that there were two coaches on the bus accompanying the team on the night of the alleged incident, but Cache County School District spokesman Tim Smith said neither coach witnessed anything in the dark, noisy atmosphere.
All Cache district school buses are equipped with security cameras, however, and Smith said footage from the cameras aided investigations of the matter.
All three young men are facing a juvenile court allegation of forcible sexual abuse, which the documents describe as “a second degree felony if committed by an adult.” Because the accused individuals are under age 18, the case is being handled in juvenile court, which technically makes it a civil matter rather than a criminal prosecution, according to Cache County Attorney John Luthy.
Both the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and the Cache County School District investigated the case, but both have declined to publicly discuss specifics about the boys’ suspected behavior that night other than to acknowledge it had a sexual element, short of rape, and that there were a number of alleged victims.
Documents filed in 1st District Juvenile Court also lack a detailed description, saying only that the trio is accused of taking “indecent liberties … with intent to cause substantial emotional or bodily pain to any individual or arouse or gratify the sexual desires of any individual, and without the consent of the individual.”
When the situation became public in September, Smith said school officials were categorizing it as a case of “bullying” as opposed to “hazing” because there was no initiation aspect to what is said to have occurred. The district immediately suspended the teens pending an investigation, and after this was completed, all three individuals were transferred to different schools in the district and prohibited from participating in sports through the second trimester of the school year.
Permanent expulsions for the alleged perpetrators were ruled out, Smith said, because the district felt it was important that the boys still get an education. Two are seniors and one is a sophomore.
County Attorney Luthy has declined to discuss the case, explaining his position as follows:
“The primary interest of society is to hold the perpetrators accountable but also provide an avenue for rehabilitation, and that avenue is not helped out by having all of the details of things released publicly, especially at this stage.”
Luthy did say the county’s victim advocates have reached out to the families of the football players allegedly targeted on the bus. Smith said in September that none of the alleged victims to his knowledge had quit the football team.
Under Utah state law, the names of juveniles 14 and older who are facing felony allegations are public records. The Herald Journal obtained the names of the accused former football players but has decided not to publish them.
