The Cache County Senior Center in Logan depended on over 125 volunteers in 2021, donating their time in teaching classes on subjects like tai chi, line dancing, sewing and cooking as well doing deliveries for the Meals-on-Wheels program.
“We have an array of volunteers who help in many different capacities. We rely on our dedicated volunteers to help maintain the positive and supportive atmosphere we have created,” said Giselle Madrid, director of the center.
The Cache County Senior Center, located at 240 N. 100 East, opened in September 1975 to provide a range of services and programs for Cache County residents 60 years of age or older. Programs and activities include health-and-wellness education classes, chair yoga, tai chi, line dancing, clogging, fitness classes, cultural programs, bingo, pool tables, a book club, cooking classes, ceramics, bridge playing, crafting classes, movie nights, knitting, meditation, Jeopardy sessions, painting, technology assistance, quilting and a writers group.
One volunteer expressed in a written survey taken at the center: “I enjoy the atmosphere here! People want to be here! There is an attitude of giving and love. The workers here have the same kind attitude. I just love it!”
The center served 53,763 meals last year, and an average of 125 participants are visiting daily Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
The center also offers the federal/state Meals-on-Wheels program to homebound seniors. They deliver noontime meals to eligible residents throughout Cache County with the help of many volunteers.
“This program is a two-part service: delivery of a hot nutritious meal and a personal contact to ensure the well-being of our participants,” Madrid said. “We currently have about 115 volunteers that deliver meals to approximately 230 clients, one to five days a week.”
Meals-on-Wheels coordinator Jaycee Harrison conducted a written survey of volunteers in 2021, asking questions like: What would you say is the main reason you volunteer with Meals-on-Wheels? Here are a few of the volunteer’s responses:
• “I feel I am filling a need for the older people in our community: a meal and someone to check on them every day.”
• “It provides me the opportunity to meet someone and hopefully brighten their day. We might be the only person that some of these people see each day. I smile and try to get them to smile and make them feel a little bit better. A lot of them have to be very lonely.”
• “It provides me with a satisfying feeling of self-worth that I get from helping others.”
• “I feel I am filling a need for the older people in our community: a meal and someone to check on them every day.”
• “Meeting and chatting with the recipients. They are typically very grateful for the meal
and the companionship.”
Other services provide by the center are Medicare counseling, transportation services, and congregate lunches 12-1 p.m. daily.
Patrons should call the day before by 3 p.m. to sign up for lunch. There is a suggested donation of $3.
The Cache County Senior Citizen Center recognizes that older adults are capable of continued growth and development, have certain basic needs, including the need for opportunities for relationships and for experiencing a sense of achievement, and continue to have creative capabilities.
Featured in the center gift shop are items hand crafted by the seniors such as jewelry, quilts, afghans, embroidered kitchen towels and pillowcases, baby items, hats, scarves, clothing, greeting cards and seasonal gifts.
There are volunteer opportunities to help with the Meals-on-Wheels, and bus drivers are needed in the afternoon to take seniors home and to medical appointments. Instructors are also needed for crafts, cooking and exercise classes. Drivers must have their own transportation, need to be willing to volunteer one day a week for 1-1/2 hours, pass a background check and have their own insurance.
The Senior Center is on Facebook (Cache County Senior Citizens Center). Here you will find all the upcoming events along with posts relevant to older adults.
Senior Center Director Giselle Madrid can be contacted at 435-755-1720.