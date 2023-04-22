Kevin Moore first became a luthier in the 1980s out of his interests in music and woodworking. But a more important factor played into him starting his own guitar and music business: his love for rock ‘n’ roll.
When Moore started building guitars in 1984, he knew he wanted to find a way to market and sell them. In 1996, he decided to start his own music retail store, KSM Music.
Now, business is doing better than ever at his shop located at 50 W. 400 North in Logan. KSM Music both purchases, sells and repairs all types of musical instruments. The store also offers sheet music, band and orchestra rentals as well as lessons.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic many local businesses were struggling to keep customers. According to Moore, the exact opposite happened at KSM Music.
“People were home and they wanted to play music,” he said. “It worked out good for us.”
What started out as a shop for mostly acoustic guitars, has now become a place for people with all kinds of musical interests, Moore said. Currently, KSM Music is trying to build up its band and orchestra instruments.
“We want to help more and more people enjoy music and be a part of whatever music is happening in the valley,” Moore said.
Chris Hampton, the store’s general manager, was hired by Moore 20 years ago when he was 16. In reflecting on his experiences at KSM, he said the sense of community at the business has been rewarding.
“I get to help customers who come in and get them inspired to play music, and with any problems they are having,” Hampton said. “It is amazing to see the excitement in their eyes.”
According to him, KSM Music is a place for anybody who is interested in music — from first-time guitar players to professional musicians.
“Anyone who listens to music can come in and check us out,” he said. “We aren’t niched into any community. We’re for anybody who listens to music.”
For this week’s Profiles in Business, Moore and Hampton answered five questions from The Herald Journal about KSM Music:
How does KSM Music contribute to Cache Valley’s music scene?Moore: We try to be involved in everything. We have a tent out at the gardeners market every Saturday in the summertime, and we have a band under our tent.
Hampton: We try to help with a lot of community events. We donate our PA systems. We donate our time to have music at venues that otherwise couldn’t afford to have a PA system to put it on. We try to help out where we can to make music thrive in the valley.
What lessons are offered at KSM Music?
Moore: Everything.
Hampton: Guitar, drums, banjo, mandolin, trumpet, saxophone, clarinet. We’re always looking and growing and trying to get as many instruments as we can to teach.
What is the most common item purchased at KSM Music?
Moore: One thing that we got into a few years ago that people come in regularly every day for is vinyl records. We sell a lot of vinyl records.
Hampton: On the accessory side, pedals are really popular. They change the way guitar sounds. And you can put as many together as you would like. They range from $50 to $300, so it’s a little easier to purchase one of those to make your guitar sound different and unique and get encouraged to play something new. Pedals have been quite popular all the time, but I’d say this year it’s really picked up.
What is a lesson you have learned as an owner/manager of KSM Music?
Moore: Everybody’s your boss. You’re not the boss. When you start a business, it turns out that everybody’s your boss — employees are your boss, costumers are your boss, everybody.
Hampton: I have always had an interest in playing guitar since I was young, but I have learned that it’s something I forever will be involved in for the rest of my life. It’s going to be what my life consists of — musical instruments and playing musical instruments.
What is your favorite part about being an owner/manager of KSM Music?
Moore: When somebody uses one of my guitars for a performance. That’s probably the highlight of my experience. I think that’s really cool. When I build a guitar for somebody, and they use it and perform with it, I go, “Wow, that’s a tool that I provided for this person.”
Hampton: Working with costumers and learning about new things day-to-day and being able to play different instruments. I get to learn new things and set up people’s guitars. I love seeing the passion in people’s faces and talking to them and getting them excited about playing. I get to take my passions and bring it to somebody else and solve their problems and help them go further with what they’re into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.