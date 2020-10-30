Though the Latinx Creative Society won’t be able to hold its usual Day of the Dead procession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still wants to honor the culture of the Mexican holiday.
“It’s also a way to remember those who passed away because of COVID 19,” said Luz Maria Carreno, who’s been with the group since it started in 2014. “It’s a crazy year, but one of the purposes of Dia de los Muertos is to keep the spirit of those who have passed away alive and be conscious of our community members who have passed away.”
Though the parade will not take place this year, community members felt it especially important to honor the tradition due to the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on the Latinx and Black communities.
“Representation matters in the community,” added group member Christina Carreno, “so we can inspire not just the younger generation, but the community to learn more about the event.”
Ofrendas, or alters to honor ancestors and loved ones who’ve died, will be open to the public at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at Utah State University through Friday, along with outdoor options on Saturday at Market Los Primos (located at 45 W. 500 North in Logan) from 8 a.m. through Monday night, and another outside the Taggert Student Center at USU on Monday starting at 8 a.m., with a blessing at 12 p.m.
A vigil for the deceased will be held at Old Main Hill on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.