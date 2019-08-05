“A la vio, a la vao, a la bim bom ba, Fernando, Fernando, ra ra ra!” was the cheer that was heard as the Latinx community rallied around one of their young members during a fundraising event on Saturday at Mountain Peak Volleyball in Logan.
The Family Place and local Latinx community members organized a festival-style fundraiser known as a "kermes" to help offset the costs for brain cancer treatment and other medical expenses for local teen Fernando Lozano.
“When there’s a family in need, it’s always really nice if people that can help get united and help a little more,” kermes organizer Nancy Estrada said. “I know them enough to know that there is a struggle and they’re going through a really hard time.”
Hundreds of community members attended the event, which featured traditional foods from different Latin American countries including tacos, red and green enchiladas, pupusas and posole, among others.
The event also featured bouncy houses, a Zumba session, a dance and a raffle with products donated by different businesses and community members.
Patrons danced to music from local musical groups such as Grupo Diamante, El Prospero and DJ Edson. The event also was visited by a DJ Miguel Dix from Guadalajara, Mexico, who, according to Estrada, wanted to help the cause.
Estrada said the idea for the fundraiser began small with two people making and selling food, but later it grew. Although the kermes was a fundraiser for Fernando, the organizers also celebrated the teen’s 15th birthday with three cakes.
All the funds raised during the event will go to the Lozano Family. Estrada said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the donations and volunteers.