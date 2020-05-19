Latter-day Saints may be going back to church soon under a phased return plan announced by their leaders Tuesday.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has authorized a phased return to some of the faith’s weekly worship services and activities.
A letter sent Tuesday to Latter-day Saint leaders around the world states this can be done only when local government regulations allow and after the faith’s Area Presidencies provide additional guidance to local church leaders.
In general, a two-phase approach will be used. Stake presidents, counseling with bishops, will determine the specific timing for resumption of meetings and activities, subject to conditions from higher leadership.
Sabbath Day Worship Services: Phase 1
Shortened meetings at the meetinghouse with up to 99 individuals, following local government regulations
Other Meetings and Activities (including weddings and funerals): Phase 1
Shortened meetings, following local government regulations; may be held remotely using technology
Sabbath Day Worship Services: Phase 2
Meetings at the meetinghouse with 100 or more individuals, following local government regulations
Other Meetings and Activities: Phase 2
Meetings at the meetinghouse, following local government regulations.
“We are grateful for the faith of our members as they have worshipped at home and are grateful for the blessings that will come as we gather for worship and activities,” the First Presidency stated.
For more information, visit https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/safe-return-church-meetings-activities