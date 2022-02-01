LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The frigid fiesta once voted one of the top 10 zaniest winter festivals around the world is set to make its return this weekend.
Lava Hot Springs is hosting its annual Fire & Ice Winterfest on Friday and Saturday and this year’s event has no shortage of events for everyone of all ages, and particularly those who are seemingly unfazed freezing temperatures.
The Riverside’s Portneuf Grille & Lounge and BRJ Wine Distributing are hosting four unique wine tasting events between 3:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Three of the sessions will be hosted reception style with each registration offering up to five tastings from a selection of 18 varietal wines paired with appetizers.
The 3:30 p.m. session is a wine educational and appreciation mini-course for those wine enthusiast’s that are seeking to build a foundation for their understanding of the basics of wine tasting. All tastings are $40 per person and tickets are available to purchase at lava-hot-springs.square.site/fire-and-ice-winterfest.
Ace Hardware is sponsoring the Pulling of the Ice Relay Race down Main Street, which starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. The cost is $25 for a four-person team, who will then compete by pulling a block of ice on a shovel.
The Parade Of Lights and Opening Ceremony with Firework Torches begins at 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to find a favorite spot to watch the parade to try to catch some candy and look for the Abominable Snowman. The parade will travel down Main Street starting at Main and Center streets and ending at the same location. Those interested in participating in the parade can contact T. J. Latour at 208-540-1948.
The American Legion is hosting breakfast at the Lava Senior Center and Community Center at 150 N. Center St. at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The menu includes Belgian waffles with fruit, sausage, orange juice, hot chocolate and coffee. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10.
The Running of the Bulls, which features participants dressed in speedos and swimsuits running down Main Street from the Royal Hotel at 11 Main St. to the Lava Hot Springs hot pools at 430 Main St., begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The cost is $5.
Saturday features several other events, including a children’s winter carnival, a polar bear costume party (which will be judged), an inflatable penguin race in the Portneuf River, and a quaffing and vodka tasting event.
It’s likely the Polar Bear Float will be one of the most well-attended events of the festival again, however. For $10, participants can bring a photo identification to rent a tube and float the frigid Portneuf River for about one-fourth of a mile from the River Bridge on Third East and Portneuf Avenue to the Lava Senior Center and Community Center.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-1e358132-7fff-7130-b276-a70475b512cb”}{span}More information about the festival can be found by visiting the festival’s website at {span}fireice.lavahotsprings.org {span}or the Lava Hot Springs Facebook page at {span}facebook.com/LavaHotSpringsPools{span}. For detailed information about the festival, contact Nathleen, Fire & Ice Events Chairperson at 208-776-5500.