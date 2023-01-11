At a meeting on Tuesday, the newest member of the Logan City School District Board of Education was sworn in and new leadership was elected.
Cole Checketts, the newest board member, will be overseeing the Woodruff neighborhood, replacing previous board member Kristie Cooley.
As the current custodian of Greenville Elementary, Checketts said he is excited to add a new dynamic to the board.
“As long as you have a passion and willingness to serve and help it doesn’t matter if you're a lawyer or banker, or previous teacher,” Checketts said.
He said his biggest goal as a board member is to make sure the students and parents within the district know how much the board cares about them.
“I hope within next four years people will say, 'Cole was trying to bring people together and respect and love each other,'" Checketts said.
Leadership within the board also changed Tuesday evening, with board member Gregg Miller taking over for current board president Larry Williams.
Vice president Frank Stewart will remain in the same position. Additionally, Williams began a new term as a board member.
“I think we all would express our appreciation to Larry for his leadership and what he has done for us in the past,” Stewart said. “Not only as a board member, but for his leadership in this role.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.