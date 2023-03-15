hjnstock-Your News Now

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Teachers of the Year for the 2022 to 2023 school year from each school in the Logan City School District were announced.

Abbey Lundberg, who teaches fourth grade, was chosen as the teacher of the year for Adams Elementary. The day before the district announced she had been chosen for Teacher of the Year, Lundberg had just returned from maternity leave.


