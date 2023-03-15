At a meeting on Tuesday, the Teachers of the Year for the 2022 to 2023 school year from each school in the Logan City School District were announced.
Abbey Lundberg, who teaches fourth grade, was chosen as the teacher of the year for Adams Elementary. The day before the district announced she had been chosen for Teacher of the Year, Lundberg had just returned from maternity leave.
“I think that speaks to how much of a difference she makes in Adams Elementary because they thought of her during that nomination process even though she wasn’t in the school,” said Shana Longhurst, the district's director of communication.
According to Longhurst, the majority of Lundberg’s nominations came from parents.
“She is beloved at that school and we’re glad that she came back and that she’s a part of that Adam’s family in the building again," Longhurst said.
Judy Wright, who teaches fifth grade, was chosen as Bridger Elementary’s Teacher of the Year. According to Longhurst, Wright was very humble when presented with this award, which attests to the fact that she is a teacher for the right reasons.
“She’s there for the kids,” Longhurst said. “She doesn’t need a lot of fanfare or appreciation from the people around her overtly and so we are grateful that she helps out those students as a pivotal part of that team over at Bridger Elementary.”
Melanie Peterson, who also teaches fifth grade, was nominated as Teacher of the Year at Ellis Elementary. Prior to being a teacher, Peterson worked as a media specialist for the district.
“She really leads Ellis' Eagles,” Longhurst said. “We were happy that she was chosen as their Teacher of the Year.”
Second grade teacher, Doralice Dias, was nominated as Hillcrest Elementary’s Teacher of the Year. Dias, according to Longhurst, is an “adored” dual language immersion teacher.
“People see the energy she has,” Longhurst said. “She travels from Brigham City every single day.”
Caitlin Davis, who teaches third grade, was chosen as Teacher of the Year for Wilson Elementary. According to Longhurst, most of Davis’s nominations came from parents.
“They love her and love what she does for the students,” Longhurst said.
Many parents mentioned that Davis always looks for “the one” to make sure they are helped out in everything they do.
“I think that is one of the main reasons she was selected as Teacher of the Year at Wilson Elementary,” Longhurst said.
Laura Sawyer, who has taught first grade for many years, was chosen as Woodruff Elementary’s Teacher of the Year. According to Longhurst, Sawyer has affected the lives of many students.
“Obviously, through her career at Woodruff Elementary, she has seen construction projects and has been through a lot of administrators and still stuck with it and helped out those first graders get a good foundation and head start as they begin their journey through the district,” Longhurst said.
Micah Coombs, who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade English language arts, and Arrin Brunson, who teaches career and technical education, were chosen as the teachers of the year for Mount Logan Middle School.
According to Longhurst, Coombs is “all in” when it comes to helping out his students.
“We appreciate all that he does,” she said.
The majority of nominations that came in for Brunson were from students, said Longhurst.
“They were really heartfelt, and they talked about how engaging her class is and how much fun she makes it but helps them learn things that they otherwise wouldn’t learn on their own,” she said.
The two teachers nominated for this award at Logan High School were Adrienne Hall, who teaches science, and Courtney Mork, who teaches math.
According to Longhurst, one of the nominations for Mork said she went above and beyond to make a difference in a student’s life.
“When you’re seeing hundreds of students every day, finding that one that maybe needs a little extra help is a testament to the fantastic teacher that she is,” she said.
Longhurst said that all of the nominations that came in for Hall referred to her as “Dr. Hall.”
“They respect her and appreciate the fact that she helps them think critically,” Longhurst said. “Teachers and students alike spoke a lot about how she helps them think critically and take the next step to be able to be those critical thinkers and the attributes that they’ll need to have and the skills that they’ll need to have as they take their next step into higher learning.”
