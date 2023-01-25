school board meeting (copy)

In this file photo from 2020, Superintendent Frank Schofield speaks during a Logan City School District Board of Education meeting.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Frank Schofield will continue to serve as Logan City School Districts superintendent after the board of education voted to renew his contract during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to president of the board Gregg Miller, the contract will take effect July 3 and end June 30, 2025.


