The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan civic-engagement organization, will be taking the first step toward restarting its Cache Valley chapter later this month.
The League of Women Voters was established by suffragists just over 100 years ago as women were gaining the right to vote. The purpose was to prepare women for their new rights and responsibilities as citizens participating in a democracy. Today the mission remains much the same, although membership is now open to everyone 16 and older.
The League is well-known for sponsoring state and local forums and debates among candidates without endorsing any. The group conducts studies of policy issues before advocating for such goals as voting rights; clean air, water and land; and fair funding for public schools.
The overarching goal of the League is to help members of the public become informed and involved. Its vote411.org website is an example of its nonpartisan educational work.
The Cache Valley chapter of the League was active from 1972-2003. The members conducted studies of water conservation, hazardous waste disposal, and the workings of local government.
The time is ripe for Cache Valley citizens to bring it back, according to Lou Ann Exum Sakaki.
The League will host an informational meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Cache County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 490 S. 500 West in Logan.
Attendees will learn more about the organization’s mission and activities, as well as help brainstorm what the League could do on the local level. Board members from the Utah State League will be there to provide information about the League and its workings.
For those interested in joining, annual dues are $45, but membership is free for students.