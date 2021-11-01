Logan Regional Hospital and 10 other hospitals throughout Utah will be collecting donations of new or gently used crutches, canes, walkers and wheelchairs following a global shortage of aluminum.
The first collection took place on Oct. 30, but the hospital will also be taking donations on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donations will be sanitized and inspected for safety before being distributed to patients who need them.
In conjunction with University of Utah Health, Steward Health and the Utah Hospital Association, Intermountain Healthcare and company hope to gather enough donations statewide through the “Lean On Utah” campaign to build back the supply in Utah hospitals.
In a press conference about Lean On Utah, Dr. Joey Kamerath, senior medical director for rehabilitation services of Intermountain Healthcare, explained how the shortage was affecting Utah.
“During this period where we cannot get this equipment, the members of our community will continue to suffer from strokes," he said. "Children will continue to be involved in motor vehicle accidents. Members of our community will continue to have sports-related injuries that will require other surgeries, and they will all need this equipment for their safety and to aid in their recovery.”
Kamerath also said that Intermountain Healthcare goes through around 1,800 pairs of crutches each month, but their “supply chain has run completely dry.”
The United States is just one of several countries facing a supply chain crisis and delays in shipping. In addition, Intermountain Healthcare is also struggling with its suppliers to obtain the raw materials needed to create equipment.
“Every stage of our supply chain is affected and we don’t even have an idea of when this equipment will be available for us next,” Kamerath said.
Kamerath noted that the Intermountain West has a “strong sense of community” and a reputation of “stepping up” to help others, so he hopes the campaign will succeed.
Martha Gamble, Steward Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Officer at Jordan Valley West Medical Center, echoed Kamerath’s words.
“Utah is, by far, the most giving state in our union and I am very proud to be a transplant to Utah,” she said. “The message I want to express is that we have been navigating this unprecedented time for the last couple of years and this is just another way that we get to continue to show up for our community.”
Gamble encouraged Utahns to be “proactive” before the crisis grows worse by searching in closets and under beds for canes, crutches and walkers.
The donation drive was created following Project Protect, a collaborative effort in 2020 with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, University of Utah and other hospital groups. They asked the public to sew masks and other personal protective equipment so hospitals would not run out during supply chain disruptions.
“We thought that was so successful, we should turn toward the community again,” said Glenn Beeby, media specialist for Intermountain Healthcare. “Seeing if we could get their help would be the best way to do it since they stepped up so big last time.”
At the Oct. 30 donation, Logan was one of the campaign's sites with the lowest turnout. The most needed items at the moment are walkers.
According to Jill Vicory, vice president of member and community affairs at the Utah Hospital Association, the need is expected to spike in November and December, which is the “busiest time of year for orthopedic surgeries,” because it's the time of the year when deductibles have been paid. In addition, some of the many who come to Utah for winter recreation are injured and need immediate surgery or help in Utah hospitals.
By doing it over three weeks, Lean on Utah hopes to maximize the donations gathered.
Patients receiving donated items will not be charged. Those who donate can get a charitable tax write-off. Forms can be returned to the Intermountain Foundation at foundation@imail.org or by mail to 36 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.
For those who do not have anything to donate but are still interested in helping, Intermountain is looking for volunteers to help sort and sanitize items donated. Volunteers can sign up via The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' service coordination website justserve.org. First-time users will need to create an account.