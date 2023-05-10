...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Employees from Lee’s Marketplace recently had the opportunity to help fill three dump truck loads of sand into bags and place them along the Logan River near Sumac Drive to protect the homes that border it from flooding.
Photo courtesy of Hailey Westenskow/Lee's Marketplace
There’s a philosophy that Lee’s Marketplace and its team of employees exemplifies whenever possible: "See a need, fill a need."
The company demonstrated this recently when employees from the Logan store and corporate office gathered to help fill and place sandbags in an effort to help mitigate flooding of homes near the Logan River.
The service project, which took place May 2, included filling three dump truck loads of sand into bags and placing them along the Logan River near Sumac Drive to protect the homes that border it, according to information from the company.
Hailey Westenskow, the company’s public relations and marketing assistant, who was one of the employees involved in the service project, said the experience was a positive one for her and team members.
It surprised her to see how quickly the flood levels have risen this season, Westenskow said, noting it was a good experience to get out and help those in need — even if she did have sore arms the next day.
She said the company’s human resource team often looks for potential service opportunities in which members can participate at least every quarter.
In a statement sent to the newspaper, the company said Lee's mission statement includes the commitment to "support the local communities in which we serve."
In speaking with The Herald Journal, Westenskow said the HR team does a good of job finding those community-oriented service opportunities. In this case, it reached out to the city of Logan to see how Lee's Marketplace could help with flood mitigation.
Westenskow said the city is a good place to start for anyone else looking for community service opportunities.
There are currently two Lee’s stores in Cache Valley, but it also is where the corporate office is located. Another store is being built in Richmond and will open sometime this summer, Westenskow said.
A service project the Smithfield store recently participated in was helping to plant trees for Arbor Day.
“For us,” she said, “it’s just kind of see a need, fill a need.”
