Lee's Marketplace service project

Employees from Lee’s Marketplace recently had the opportunity to help fill three dump truck loads of sand into bags and place them along the Logan River near Sumac Drive to protect the homes that border it from flooding.  

 Photo courtesy of Hailey Westenskow/Lee's Marketplace

There’s a philosophy that Lee’s Marketplace and its team of employees exemplifies whenever possible: "See a need, fill a need."

The company demonstrated this recently when employees from the Logan store and corporate office gathered to help fill and place sandbags in an effort to help mitigate flooding of homes near the Logan River.


