Editor’s note: The following story, detailing the opening of a unique Lee’s Market in Salt Lake City’s Marmalade neighborhood, is reprinted with permission from the Salt Lake Tribune. The Herald Journal thought Cache Valley readers would find the story especially interesting since Lee’s is one the valley's homegrown businesses.
After decades without a full-fledged grocery store, Salt Lake City’s Marmalade neighborhood finally has a fresh food market that sells everything from potatoes and pork to diapers and dog food.
The new Lee’s Market, which opened Feb. 6 in the street-level space of the 4th West Apartments at 255 N. 400 West, will serve thousands of residents living in nearby apartments and condominiums constructed in recent years.
The market also is expected to draw from residents in the west Capital Hill area and be a go-to eatery for students, faculty and staff at West High School, across the street.
See full article in today's Salt Lake Tribune.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2020/02/07/salt-lake-citys-marmalade/