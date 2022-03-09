Utah State University is creating a new College of Veterinary Medicine, the first four-year veterinary program in the state, through new funding approved by the Utah Legislature last week. Under the approved request, the university will receive $18 million annually for the project, which includes the construction of a new building to house the college.
The new school is expected to first accept students in fall 2024, with a class of 40 — 30 of whom are required to be Utah residents. Upon completion of the new building, currently planned to open in 2025, the number of students will increase to 80 per year.
These numbers are an increase from the university’s current veterinary medicine program, a partnership with Washington State University that admits up to 30 students a year with 20 required to be Utah residents. Under the current system, after completing their first two years at USU, the students head to WSU to finish their degree.
In an interview with VIN News Service prior to the funding’s approval, Dori Borjesson, WSU veterinary college dean, said the university would “assure a smooth transition” for students as USU exits the partnership.
In the original proposal, submitted by Sen. Scott Sandall, the university requested $80 million upfront for a new building and $18 million in annual funding. Ultimately, the legislature only approved the annual fund.
In a compromise, Sandall said the plan is to use leftover money from the annual allocation in the early years of the program, when costs are low, to pay for the building. In addition to the $18 million, and the $3.4 million the school is already receiving for the current two-year program, he said, the school would also look for additional funding elsewhere.
The new veterinary school will not just be a rarity in Utah, but across the country — there are only 33 other accredited veterinary schools in the United States. Currently New Jersey, Arkansas and West Virginia are also considering or planning on opening four-year veterinary programs.
“This is really a jewel in the crown of higher education for the state of Utah,” Sandall said. “Now we have veterinary science, we have medical school, we have dental school, and we have a law school. Those are kind of the crown jewels in university doctorate programs that really do a lot for universities. And we have all of them now in our state school system.”
USU’s Dean and Vice President for Agriculture and Extension Ken White, who worked on the original proposal for the university’s two-year program in 2011, said expansion to a full program was always something USU saw as a possibility.
“Way back in 2011, it wasn’t outside of our thinking to potentially look down the road and see ourselves transitioning to a four year veterinary school. Oregon State did that — they partnered with Washington State, and I think it was about 23 years later they converted to a four year veterinary school,” he said.
Utah, ranked 42nd in the U.S. for veterinarians per capita, is also one of the fastest-growing states in the country, threatening to exacerbate that number even further.
“It seemed like the demand was there,” White said of preliminary data when exploring the possibility of expansion. “The state is continuing to grow at a rapid pace, so the population’s going to continue to increase, which directly impacts the demand for veterinarians, so we just felt like all of the data seemed to suggest it was a great time to consider that.”
Jane Kelly, Utah Veterinary Medical Association president, said members of UVMA broadly supported the program’s expansion to help alleviate industry shortages, particularly in rural areas focused on agricultural veterinary medicine.
“My understanding in talking to many of my colleagues is that they would love to hire associates, and they’re having trouble finding them. I think it is a problem in Utah, certainly with the vets I’ve talked to. We do need more veterinarians, I don’t think anyone would argue with that.”
The new college will help ease strain on students as well, White said. The small number of veterinary programs nationwide means qualified students may be unable to find a spot in a highly competitive academic market, and even upon admission to a program, tuition can be prohibitively expensive. In 2020, Bridgette Bain, associate director of analytics at the American Veterinary Medical Association, reported the average debt of a graduating veterinary student at $157,146 — even including those graduating without debt.
“There’re not really many opportunities for health insurance on the animal side as there are in human medicine, which means that there’s kind of a ceiling for the amount of revenue that somebody could generate for a particular surgery or procedure,” White said of the high cost of veterinary medicine tuition. “So it kind of is a hard prospect if one has to pay $60,000 to $80,000 a year.”
Expanding program seats from 30 to 80, he said, would help more students enter the industry. Additionally, staying at USU for the entirety of their degree would mean in-state students could pay resident tuition for four years instead of just two.
Sandall said having resident veterinary students stay in-state could also encourage them to settle here for their careers as well.
“In agriculture, we are really short on those students that are graduating and want to come and stay here in Utah,” he said. “If we can get a number of those students who have grown up here, they want to be educated here, and they want to return back to their communities to do large animal veterinary medicine, that’s going to be an encouraging thing.”
At WSU, veterinary students participate in clinical work at the school’s veterinary hospital as part of their degree. But USU will forgo the construction of their own hospital, instead opting to have fourth-year students work at existing practices in the region.
Kelly, who is also a USU faculty member, said the two systems come with tradeoffs. Veterinary hospitals offer high quality equipment and staff, as well as consistent environments conducive to learning, while the distributive model offers more hands-on experience reflective of the industry students will enter after graduation.
“When you’re in practice, the stuff you see day to day is not necessarily what you’re going to see in a veterinary teaching hospital,” Kelly said. “At a specialized hospital you’re going to see the unusual cases, the difficult cases, the cases that require complicated surgeries.”
Some veterinarians, though, are “a little nervous” about the prospect of participating in the on-site teaching. Beyond entirely voluntary involvement, Kelly said, the program will provide board-certified specialists and other mitigating resources to help ease the strain on local practices.
“We’re not just saying ‘OK, go find a practice to work in, that’s how you’re gonna learn.’ There’s going to be a lot of control in that whole process, and of course we’ve got a lot to figure out,” she said.