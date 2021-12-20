A white Christmas is forecast for Cache Valley, but the fresh snow will serve as more than a mere mood enhancer: It will bring the gift of higher snowpack in a region coming off one of its driest years on record.
Up to 12 inches of snow are predicted in the Northern Utah mountains on Christmas Eve with lighter accumulations in the valleys. Coupled with last week’s storm, the forecast is raising hopes that a better water year is in store.
“Entering December, the state was sitting at record low snowpack,” noted Jon Meyer with the Utah Climate Center at Utah State University. “Since then the weather pattern has gifted us with a series of snowstorms that now has the state's basins ranging from 60%-100%. The active weather pattern ahead should continue to replenish snowpack across the state, so I feel like we will enter 2022 with a much better snowpack than we had this time last year.”
The Bear River Basin, which feeds all of Cache Valley’s waterways, is currently at 70% of normal, and Tony Grove has 32 inches of snowpack — four times more than it had on Dec. 1.
As far as Cache Valley having a “white Christmas” goes, this will depend on how one defines the phrase. An approaching winter storm system is expected to arrive early in the day Christmas Eve, with only a small probability of snow flurries extending through the night.
Meyer got into the holiday spirit to describe the outlook.
“Utah's forecasters have been in constant communication with Santa, who is now having his elves install roof-friendly chains on the sled in preparation for some fresh holiday snow," he wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. "Current forecast models show a storm system bringing snow to the state Christmas Eve and trailing off into Christmas Day. The brunt of the storm is forecast to hit the morning of Christmas Eve, so we're asking everyone to do their best to be good little girls and boys and slow this system down just a wee bit so we get the big snowfall as we're all waking up Christmas morning.”
In any event, valley residents wanting to test out new skiing and snowboarding gear will be able to hit the slopes at area resorts. Cherry Peak is scheduled to open Tuesday with a snow base of 13 inches, and Beaver Mountain opens Wednesday with a reported base of 24 inches.
The recent snow combined with colder temperatures has brought Cache Valley its first temperature inversions of the winter, with air quality dropping to an orange reading on Monday, denoting a particulate level deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Meyer said these conditions will persist until the holiday storm front arrives, pushing out dirty air and ending the inversion.