People attend the Pride Festival on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

X Zazier, president of Utah State University’s Queer Straight Alliance — an LGBTQ+ club on campus striving to educate individuals on issues surrounding gender and sexuality — said celebrating LGBTQ+ pride is essential for individuals to find community and important, lifesaving resources.

On Saturday, Zazier attended its third Logan Pride Festival, where food vendors, community organizations and Cache Valley’s LGBTQ+ residents and allies gathered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to listen to live music and find a sense of belonging.


