X Zazier, president of Utah State University’s Queer Straight Alliance — an LGBTQ+ club on campus striving to educate individuals on issues surrounding gender and sexuality — said celebrating LGBTQ+ pride is essential for individuals to find community and important, lifesaving resources.
On Saturday, Zazier attended its third Logan Pride Festival, where food vendors, community organizations and Cache Valley’s LGBTQ+ residents and allies gathered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to listen to live music and find a sense of belonging.
This annual event has helped Zazier and many people in the valley to find others who accept them for who they are.
“For LGBTQ+ people, it is really hard to find different organizations that are allied and are options for them,” Zazier said. “But when they attend events like this, they can find what different places have options for them. It helps people to see all the people in their community and helps people find community.”
A wide variety of community organizations and businesses — including Intermountain Health, Planned Parenthood and Cache Valley Chiropractic — tabled at the event, providing resources to those living in the valley who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Other vendors sold art, crafts and provided resources to those in attendance.
The theme of this year’s fundraising festival was “Let Love Grow.” Festival Director Sarah Harmon said the Logan Pride Foundation chose this theme because volunteers wanted to focus on the positive after negativity LGBTQ+ individuals have faced in recent years.
Harmon said the foundation wanted to highlight what the queer community is really about — “love is love.”
“We want love to grow, we want to foster love, we want to be the community that allows for the hate to fall off our shoulders and for us to come together with a common goal of spreading love,” Harmon said.
The festival’s theme also goes with the fact the celebration has been growing in recent years, Harmon said. While last year’s festivities were the biggest yet — with more than 3,000 attendees — this year the foundation had more vendors, food and possibly attendees, Harmon said.
“It is so exciting to see that Logan Pride is starting to be known as an annual event,” Harmon said. “And people have been signing up for months. It’s just so exciting to have feet under us.”
The reason for this growth could be because the Logan Pride Foundation has been focusing a lot of their attention on community outreach and partnering, Harmon said. Some of the foundation’s partners — including wine, whiskey and cocktail bar Barrel and Stave — have been holding and sponsoring Logan Pride Foundation events, bringing more awareness to the organization.
Harmon said more businesses and organizations have been willing and eager to partner with the foundation as well — proving to other businesses that have been hesitant that partnering with an LGBTQ+ affiliated organization does not harm business.
“We’re growing because of community partners who are setting the example, and paving the way by being like ‘hey, it’s OK to partner with these people,’” Harmon said.
Teamwork and collaboration are the biggest reasons why the foundation was able to put on a bigger and better festival this year. Each Logan Pride volunteer had the opportunity to focus their efforts on the sections of the celebration that drew their interest.
Many of the vendors were organizations that have shown Logan Pride they will show up for the foundation any time of the year, not just when it is time for the festival, Harmon said. All the money raised through the event goes toward funding resources and events offered through the Pride Foundation.
“All the money that we will earn from this event just goes right back into the community,” Harmon said. “It just goes back into providing a safe place for our community.”
But pride is not just about raising money for community resources. The festival is also to provide LGBTQ+ individuals with a place where it is not just OK to be themselves, but where they are also celebrated for it, Harmon said.
“They can come here and see that an organization is devoted to their well-being and their inclusion, and then all of a sudden they can feel celebrated,” Harmon said. “We love pride, and we don’t want to create an atmosphere of minimal acceptance. We want it to be inclusion and love. Our goal is really to be devoted to furthering the celebration of queer life.”
This year’s festival was unique because the foundation took steps to make it even more inclusive, Harmon said. This year they had sections of the festival for youth, including tables for each of the valley’s high school’s gay straight alliance groups. The festival also had a “calm corner” for individuals affected by sensory issues.
“I think we’re increasing our ability to be more and more inclusive each year,” Harmon said.
Erin Wimmer, one of the volunteers for the “calm corner,” who is a licensed social worker for Family Solutions Counseling, said the corner offered a variety of resources for those who need help with their senses, including earplugs, fidget spinners, cold water and shaded areas. The “calm corner” had licensed therapists for individuals to talk to if needed.
“We’re so glad to see so many people here,” Wimmer said. “We would love to have people continue to come to the calm corner. We want to support anyone who comes for any reason.”
Logan’s St. John’s Episcopal Church — one of the foundation’s sponsors who provides the property for the Pride House — was tabling at the event to show individuals they are also a resource.
Linda Wursten, a member of the church who volunteered at the event, said she has a strong connection to the LGBTQ+ community and wanted to volunteer to show her respect to those in the community.
“God loves you, no exceptions,” Wursten said. “Here at the Episcopal church, we welcome everyone. And we believe in gay rights.”
Wursten said she wants to show other people who may have been rejected by the religion they grew up in there are other options for them to belong to a religious community that accepts them for who they are and celebrates them.
“We are out here hoping that people will stop by and realize that we are another option for them — that God does love and welcomes them into our home,” Wursten said.
Devin Preston, a therapist for Encircle — a nonprofit group that provides mental health services, resources and tools for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults and families — was at the event to show individuals different options they have for counseling and support.
She said the Logan Encircle house will soon be available to the community, after the Ogden house is complete.
When open, the Logan Encircle house will offer youth programs, friendship circles and support groups.
“We’re here and we see you,” Preston said. “It’s really exciting to be here in whatever way we can be until our home is here.”
Lila, Maryanne and Keziah Walker attended the festival together in search of a community to be a part of as they are new to the valley. Lila said it has been difficult to connect with people since they arrived here, but the Pride Festival was the perfect opportunity.
“You can tell how friendly people are here,” Lila said. “You can automatically tell everybody’s nice. You don’t have to be self-conscious or anything. It’s just super nice.”
Her sister Keziah agreed, saying she felt the festival was a place free of judgement. Their mom, Maryanne, said the festival was “such an awesome” event as she was able to find friends and a community.
“I think it’s just beautiful to see that my kids can find community here and it’s nice to see what resources are available here locally,” Maryanne said.
