In the week of March 20, 2022, Logan High students from the AP Spanish Club held a service project for feminine sanitary products to be donated to the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids to help families and women in the Cache Valley community.
Named Project M.E. (Menstrual Equity), the LHS AP Spanish Club gathered 494 packages of tampons and pads to help support local families in need of feminine sanitary products.
“It was incredible to see how students could come together for such a great purpose,” Celine Cardena, president of the AP Spanish Club, said. “Even boys were willing to donate products and money to support our cause.”
The original goal for the fundraiser was 300 products. However, after the first day of donations, the AP Spanish Club raised over 274 items.
“It was touching to see how many people were bringing in donations,” Sonia Cardena, the AP Spanish Club advisor said. “One student told me that her family has benefited from Little Lambs throughout her life, so she wanted to give back to the community that helped her.”
The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides Utah children and families with necessities that they can’t afford or otherwise do not have access to. They also provide diapers and comfort kits to children placed in foster care, entering emergency shelters,and escaping domestic violence.
“I’m so happy that we exceeded our goal, spread awareness about menstrual equity, and overall, helped our community through the Little Lambs Foundation.” Camie Yuan, a student of the AP Spanish Club, said. “Seeing how we were able to help our community warmed my soul.”