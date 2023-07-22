...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
100 to 105 degrees Saturday and between 101 and 106 degrees
Sunday. At these temperatures, record-breaking high temperatures
are forecast both today and Sunday.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday
and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 70
and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Blake and Beth Downs harvest lavender at Lavender Apple Farm in Millville last week.
Every passing season at Lavender Apple Farm brings a range of hard work and rewarding experiences for the Downs family. But for Beth Downs, one of the owners of the farm and the mother of the family, spring holds a special place in her heart.
This season brings a breathtaking sight as the purple hue of lavender returns to sway in the gentle breezes Millville has to offer, Beth said. She finds joy in witnessing the renewal of life and the bright colors that spring brings to her world.
The season also fills her with anticipation for the approaching summer, a time of harvest and community sharing.
The Lavender Apple recently hosted its second annual “Lavender Festival” on July 7 and 8. People from all over Utah attended the event, which featured local artisan booths, lavender lemonade, carriage rides, live music, the opportunity to gather bundles of white and amethyst-colored lavender and the chance to witness a vibrant orange sunset over the purple fields.
“I am glad we can provide a place for people in our community to feel a connection to the land and to feel a love for this land,” Beth said. “Because it matters.”
The festival’s theme, “It’s good to be alive,” was selected because Beth’s son had experienced a life-threatening medical crisis in February. After the intense fear they faced during their son’s health challenges, Beth and her husband Blake were unsure if they should proceed with the festival this year. However, they ultimately chose to go ahead with the festivities as a means of celebrating the miracles they witnessed in their son’s recovery.
“Life is precious,” Beth said. “I don’t want to get to the end of my life and realize I didn’t try something new because I was scared.”
Not letting fear stop them from trying new things has proven to be extremely rewarding for the Downs family. The family of eight moved to Lavender Apple Farm in 2021 on a whim — becoming the second family to live on the property.
The land originally belonged to John and Hanna Nelson, who immigrated to Cache Valley from Sweden in the early 1900s. The property was then passed on to Mike and Peggy Nelson, who planted lavender fields after “falling in love with lavender” while they were in France, according to the farm’s website.
Prior to moving to the farm in Millville, the Downs lived in a “regular neighborhood” in Hyrum. Although the Downs have limited farming experience, apart from Blake’s time on a ranch during his childhood, they are now beginning a new chapter in the history of a place that has been a source of blessings and strength for families over many generations, Beth said.
“This is a whole new world to me,” she said. “It’s very different from our old life. It’s really good, but a lot of hard work. I thought I knew how to work hard before we moved here.”
Despite the learning curve that has come with taking on a flower farm and 80 apple trees, Lavender Apple Farm has become a way of life for the Downs family. Each member of the family helps with the daily tasks and challenges that come with farm life, according to Beth.
During the past week, the family has been harvesting the lavender to either be dried or distilled to create a range of natural products that will be available for sale at local markets and their online store. These products cater to various lavender-related needs, such as culinary uses, bath and body care and health and home applications. Among the items offered are lotions, sugar scrubs, syrup, honey, soap, sachets, therapeutic wraps, cleaners and much more.
Along with their farm work, the Downs family does all the packaging and marketing themselves. According to Blake, the business has been increasing steadily with the help of the turnout at this year’s festival and community connections. He hopes the farm can soon be his full-time job, as he has another position fixing wheels.
Beth loves the connections she’s made with the community since joining Lavender Apple. She said her favorite part of the annual festival is sharing her daily life’s beauty with others and meeting fellow artisans and community members.
However, the greatest joy Beth and her family have found living at Lavender Apple Farm comes from the valuable life lessons they’ve learned and the deep bond they’ve formed with the land, bringing them closer together.
“There’s a lot of important life lessons that you can learn living close to the land,” Beth said. “You learn a lot about life and death, about seasons and providence and things you can’t control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.