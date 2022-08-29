beavers

A colony of beavers eat the bark off a branch in the Temple Fork area of Logan Canyon last week.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business.

One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”

