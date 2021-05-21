The Little Lambs Foundation has organized a drive-thru diaper distribution Saturday morning for families in need.
Ted Chalfant, the foundation’s director, said they will be giving out diapers, hygiene wipes, formula, clothes, and gifts for mothers at their headquarters at 1125 W. 400 North from 10 a.m. to noon.
Chalfant said this will be Little Lambss 18th drive-thru distribution since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, when the need for diapers increased.
“Our request for services went up by 550%,” he said.
He said people who came to pick up diapers often weren’t having problems with affordability but were struggling to find diapers in stores.
Chalfant said the foundation is able to provide items with the help of the National Diaper Bank Network. The diapers for Saturday’s drive were provided by Rocky Mountain Power, which Chalfant said has been supporting Little Lambs for seven years.
Tiffany Erickson, Rocky Mountain Power’s media relations manager, said it was a privilege to work with Little Lambs, and she would encourage people and organizations to “continue giving” even after the pandemic ends.
“As vaccines roll out throughout the country, and we emerge somewhat from this pandemic, the need is still going to be there,” Erickson said.
Chalfant said the requests have been slowing down, but the need is still high since a lot of people are struggling with unemployment or loss of hours.
In addition to Saturday’s distribution, Chalfant said families can sign up for monthly diaper pickups. Little Lambs currently provides diapers for 334 children, he said.
He said those interested in helping Little Lambs can donate at littlelambsofutah.org, or contact him to inquire about holding diaper drives and fundraisers.
“When we help our neighbor, we help our community,” he said.