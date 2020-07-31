Little Lambs Foundation for Kids in Logan is teaming up with a number of local agencies for its biggest diaper and baby-supply distribution so far this year for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-through distribution — which offers free diapers along with wipes, hygiene items and baby formula — is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Little Lambs Center, 1125 W. 400 North in Logan.
“This year we have distributed almost 450,000 diapers to area residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Little Lambs representative Ted Chalfant. “Our requests for diaper assistance have increased 550 percent from families that have had lack of work and are living paycheck-to-paycheck due to the virus.”
Little Lambs partnered with a number of local organizations for Saturday’s distribution, including the Cache County Women, Infants and Children Program, the Bear River Association of Governments, the City of Logan, the Cache County Health Department and USU Extension.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and social distancing, Little Lambs asks that visitors stay in their vehicles and pop their trunks or roll down their back windows so a volunteer in protective gear can deliver the baby supplies. “Please no early birds,” the group’s flyer states.