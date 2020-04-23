Little Lambs Foundation for Kids is hosting a drive-through distribution of free baby supplies on Saturday for residents affected by the coronavirus in one way or another.
The event — which will include diapers, wipes, formula and other supplies — is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Little Lambs Distribution Center, 1125 W. 400 North in Logan.
“Best social distancing practices will be fully in place while we reach out and distribute supplies to anyone who has been effected by COVID-19 (all of us really),” a press release from Little Lambs states. “Anyone who needs help is welcome — there will be no forms or applications of any kind required. It's drive-up, curbside distribution, so no one needs to leave their car. If they don't have a car, that's OK too.”