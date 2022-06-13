For the ninth year, on an overcast 70 degree day, the popular Little Red non-competitive women-only cycling event assembled at the Lewiston Fairpark in Lewiston, Utah, on Saturday, June 4. The annual event raises money for breast and ovarian cancer research for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, where a portion of every rider’s fee is donated.
After riding the Cinderella Classic Ride in Alameda County, California, Utahns Alice Telford and Sue Schalow came up with the idea for Little Red while cycling through the rolling farmlands of Cache Valley. They saw it as the perfect spot for a new women’s ride.
They called their Bonneville Cycling Club fellow members and created the first Little Red Ride. The ride grew from 185 riders in 1999 to more than 3,500 riders today.
Bonneville Cycling Club, a nonprofit organization, is the largest cycling club in Utah and provides riding opportunities for bike riders of all levels. Little Red participants enrolled through a lottery process, entering as individuals or teams. The entry fee is $80 per rider.
The rider chooses from among six different routes, ranging in length from 17 to 100 miles. All routes are loops through Cache Valley on mostly flat terrain with some rolling hills on paved country roads.
At one of the checkpoints, riders of all ages could be seen attired in tank tops, shorts, decorated helmets, tennis shoes, gloves and numbers on their backs. Here, they were encouraged to stop, rest, and consume drinks to keep hydrated, snack on fresh fruit, peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches, trail mix and cookies.
The riders came from Salt Lake City, Sandy, West Jordan, Hyrum, Logan, Nibley, Preston and Soda Springs, Idaho.
The Little Red Ride was on the bucket list for Randi Ransom of Preston. When she was a child growing up in Fairview, Idaho, she saw the cyclists traveling on their bikes through her town.
“I just thought it looked fun to do,” Randi said.
Now that she’s married, has children and has had someone in her life that had cancer, she feels a special sense of purpose to participate in the race.
This was her first year to ride in Little Red. She had signed up to do it in 2021, but it was canceled due to COVID. This year, she signed up to do the 17-mile race that traveled through Richmond and Fairview to Lewiston. Even though she didn’t do any extra training before for the race, she put on her white helmet, got on her purple bike, and it took her one and a half hours to complete the route.
“For not training for the race, I wasn’t that tired when I finished. I thought it was a lot of fun. The ladies in the race were very supportive of each other and we made friendships with each other,” she said.
Harriet Wallis from Sandy, one of the Bonneville Cycling Club members, related at the checkpoint in Fairview that she was responsible for reminding the riders to ride safely.
“We tell them that they are not to wear earbuds so they can hear the traffic on either side of them and not to ride two or three abreast. We encourage them to be positive, friendly and respectful to other bikers and bystanders,” she said. “I tell them that life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving forward.”
Resting at the checkpoint, Maryellen McClain of Logan said this was her first Little Red Race. “I learned about the race on social media. I joined the race because I thought it was a good social event to raise money for a good cause,” she said.
Avid cyclist Chad Hansen of Preston encouraged his wife, Jeana, to participate in Little Red.
“He bought me a bike and kept it maintained and we went riding together. I thought I could do this!” Jeana said.
Jeana learned about the Little Red Race four years ago and put her name into the lottery.
“It’s fun to come together as women of all shapes, sizes and ages. I signed up because it’s fun and I enjoy cycling. It’s good exercise as well as rewarding for me to accomplish something so physically demanding and for a good cause,” Jeana said. With five children at home, she didn’t train or ride her bike every day but rode in the 100-mile race until this year when she went on the 70-mile route. That route went to Logan, Nibley, Cornish, and Lewiston.
Some of the festivities during the weekend included dinner, vendors, a costume contest with a “wild safari” theme, live music, dance lessons. Many participants brought their campers and parked them at the Lewiston Fairgrounds.