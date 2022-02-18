The abduction and murder of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley, a case that had Cache Valley frantic for nearly a week in 2019, was placed front and center before Utah legislators on Monday as several locals involved in the case debated the merits of repealing the death penalty.
Though it failed in a slim 5-6 vote before the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee, House Bill 147 intended to maintain life without parole, add a new sentencing option of 45-to-life for aggravated murder, and repeal the death penalty in Utah.
Of all the speakers at the meeting with Cache Valley ties, Kevin Allen, a retired 1st District Court Judge who presided over the Shelley case, was the only one in favor of the bill and its goal in eradicating the death penalty. Allen painted a busted picture of capitol punishment as it stands currently in state law.
“From my front row seat in the criminal justice system, I have seen some of the greatest horrors our society can produce,” Allen said, and “heartbreaking moments” he observed over the years never leave him. “But those moments have transformed my views on the death penalty. As horrific as these crimes are, as heart-wrenching as these moments have been … let me tell you, the death penalty we want to believe in, is not the death penalty we have.”
Several other locals, however, spoke out against the bill, including Terryl Warner, Cache County’s director of Victim Services; Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, the president of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association; and several of Shelley’s family members. They argued the death penalty was particularly crucial in the Shelley case since it was used as a bargaining chip to locate the child who had been missing for nearly five days.
“Our precious Lizzy was taken from us too soon. We are grateful that there was a way to put her to rest while holding the person who did this accountable,” said Jessica Black, Shelley’s mother. “If this bill had been passed a few of years ago, it’s possible we would never have found our daughter.”
Respectfully, Allen disagreed, saying he is convinced Whipple would have shared the child’s location or that authorities would have found the body. Rain poured for most of the time the police were searching, Allen said, and the body was found mere yards from her home after its location was revealed.
“The suggestion that he reveal the body wasn’t his idea, it was the defense attorney,” Allen said. “Frankly, if they would have waited a day or two later I am absolutely convinced they would have found the body.”
For Jensen, any amount of time searching for a missing child is too long.
“If it was my child or my family member, five minutes is too long,” he said.
Bonnie Black, Shelley’s aunt, also spoke to the value of the death penalty used as a tool.
“Alex Whipple knew exactly where she was. It wasn’t until Alex was faced with the possibility of his own death that he finally agreed to end our suffering,” she said. “In exchange for removing the possibility of the death penalty, he drew a map to where he had hidden her: deep beneath the ground, where she certainly would have remained indefinitely, had we not been directed to her. To learn of her death was painful beyond words. And yet to know, to have closure, was infinity better than one single more hour of that terrible uncertainty.”
Bill sponsor Rep. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara, discussed his path to supporting HB 147 and how his prior support of the death penalty had been deeply rooted in an emotional response to the ghastly details in serious criminal cases.
“I would hear from victims, I would hear the horrific nature of the crimes, and my response oftentimes was, ‘this person deserves to die,’” Snow said. But later, after examining the issue and how it affects Utah, Snow shifted his view.
“I think there’s a better way,” Snow said. “I think there’s a better way to do criminal justice. I think there’s a better way to take care of our victims. I think there’s a better way to support law enforcement.”
During his presentation, Snow laid out three overarching points that lead him to support death penalty repeal: the death penalty is broken; the death penalty can unintentionally cause more harm to victims; and, lastly, maintaining the death penalty in Utah runs the risk of executing innocent people.
When looking at monetary costs and outcomes, Snow said, the “death penalty doesn’t work.”
He explained it this way: For Utah and its counties, $40 million has been spent over 20 years, resulting in two death sentences. Since 1977, there have been seven executions performed and 54 new capital cases pursued in the past five years.
Snow spoke to the case of Ron and Dan Lafferty, who were convicted in a Utah County murder in the 1980s. Ron received the death penalty after two trials, while Dan was sentenced to life without parole — yet they both ultimately served life sentences, as Ron died in prison of natural causes in 2019, Snow said. Such an ordeal, according to Snow, strings victims along while they are re-traumatized by the “celebrity status” of death row inmates bestowed by the media.
“Our media attention today focuses on the defendant rather than the victim,” Snow said.
Instead of spending money on capitol cases, Snow suggested the state could spend in support of victims of crime or the clearing of mounting cold cases. (The Utah Department of Public Safety has reported over 400 cold-cases in the state including homicides, missing persons and unidentified deceased persons.)
Despite costly prosecutions and harm to victims, Snow said there was “no greater error” government could make than executing the innocent. In the U.S., Snow said 186 people have been factually exonerated from death row since 1973 — amounting to one out of every nine inmates serving a death sentence.
“Our justice system is fallible — it makes mistakes — but the death penalty, once it’s executed, is perfect,” Snow said. “Once the person is dead, it’s too late.”
Allen also spoke of his evolving views on the death penalty. Once, when Allen was questioned by then-Gov. Jon Huntsman, he was asked if he was capable of signing a death warrant. The immediacy of Allen’s response mirrored his views on issuing a death sentence: “Without hesitation,” Allen told the governor.
“It wasn’t until I had the actual responsibility to determine whether someone lived or died that my enthusiasm to impose the death penalty started to wane,” Allen said, explaining that he then started seeing these cases in context. “Until I became a judge, I was not able to see the complexity of these issues first hand.”
Oftentimes, the justice sought after by victims was blocked by lengthy appeals processes and the like. Allen observed victims reliving their trauma time and again, and found himself unable the assuage their pain.
“I could not help them heal because I knew there’d be appeals, and board of pardon hearings, and news articles, and every time that happened, they would often feel like a victim again,” Allen said. “The death penalty, as we currently have it in our system, was not bringing that closure. It does not bring that closure, as far as I’ve been able to see.”
While these cases prolong suffering for victims, Allen said the death penalty also does not serve as deterrent for criminogenic behavior. What’s more, Allen argued using the death penalty as a tool leads to false admissions.
“What prevents a prosecutor or law enforcement from saying, ‘If you confess to this crime, because we know you did it, then we’ll take away the death penalty,’”Allen said. “Just Google it, there are thousands of examples of people who confess to a crime they didn’t do. … To me that’s an even worse reason to keep it.”
For Allen, questioning why Utah maintains such law is crucial.
“Why do we have the death penalty in a state known for compassion, community and healing? Is it for those that are most affected by these heinous crimes? Or is it for the general population to feel that they’re safer? Or that we, as a society, are sending a signal of deterrents? Or is it, having suffered the collective trauma as a community, to seek retribution? No matter the reason, those least affected by these types of crimes seem to be driving the policies behind keeping the death penalty in our current law,” Allen said.
On May 25, 2019, authorities began combing through neighborhoods for 5-year-old Shelley, who had been reported missing along with her uncle, Alexander William Whipple. Though Whipple was found and arrested a few hours later, the search for Lizzy continued for the better part of five days.
Documents filed with the court showed police found a bloodied, broken kitchen knife — that matched a knife set from the victim’s home — and other evidence suggesting Shelley had been harmed.
Police involved all manner of law enforcement and volunteers in their search efforts. Multiple warrants were executed to retrieve evidence from Shelley’s home as well as Whipple’s person and cell phone. One warrant approved the use of an unmanned aircraft to search 15 miles from the scene until Shelley was found.
On May 29, 2019, charges were filed against Whipple related to Shelley’s murder and police announced soon thereafter the victim’s body had been identified. Local defense attorney Shannon Demler had negotiated a deal with prosecutors removing capital punishment for Whipple in exchange for the location of the body. Demler utilized a hand-drawn map to lead the authorities to Shelley; it marked the beginning of the end of one of the most dreadful incidents in Cache Valley history.
“(Whipple and I) knew when we talked that he was never getting out of prison,” Demler said in an interview with The Herald Journal in 2019. “It was obvious with what happened he was going to spend his life in prison, but I think anybody wants to preserve their life, and I think he wanted to preserve his.”
Allen retired after nearly 12 years as a 1st District Court judge in 2019. During this week’s meeting, Allen told the committee the Whipple case was his last before leaving the bench; he ordered Whipple to serve 25-to-life without the possibility of parole.
Whipple didn’t appear “callous” or “without feeling” at the time of sentencing, Allen said. And without downplaying Whipple’s actions, Allen provided a different perspective on Whipple:
“I want be careful to not minimize what he did, because what he did was horrific, but his life was horrible as well,” Allen said. “How he was treated and raised, and what he had to do to survive, would repulse any of us … that would have to go through that like he did.”