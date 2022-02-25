The Cache County Council expressed concerns about a recent contract to hire a lobbying firm for Cache County during its meeting on Tuesday.
John Luthy, the Cache County attorney, told the council during the meeting that he and Cache County Executive David Zook discussed the possibility of hiring a lobbyist for the legislative session, which began on Jan. 18, and discussed the possibility of using funds from Luthy’s office.
After a suggestion from Financial Director Cameron Jensen, Luthy and his team agreed to use the line in their budget for professional and technical services to address concerns during the legislative session. A retainer for the lobbyist, $4,500 a month, would then come out of Zook’s budget after the next budget opening in March.
The contract lists transportation, infrastructure, water development, economic development and other services in scope of the consultants' work.
Council Member Gina Worthen said she believed Zook had violated sections of county code which state “no contract requiring the approval of the county council shall be executed prior to the approval of the county council, with the advice of the county attorney,” and “all contracts of an executor nature, i.e., those requiring future performance or payment by the county, must contain a provision to the effect that the contract and any payments thereunder are subject to and conditioned upon future legislative allocation of funds by the county council.”
Luthy clarified that legally Zook did not violate county code because one of the duties of an executive is advocating for the county. In addition, because the contract was made with funds already approved by the council, Zook did not have to run it by them.
However, the council would need to approve future funding starting in March if the contract was to continue.
Worthen stated that because Zook crossed department lines for funding, she felt it did violate county code. She said there was plenty of time for Zook to have spoken to the council.
“I believe that this clearly gives the power to the county council and I’m disappointed that this happened. He should have come to us," Worthen said, describing the incident, in her view, as an "end run" around the council. "I’m beginning to see a pattern and it's really frustrating to me."
Worthen said she felt like Zook was usurping the authority of the county council.
“I jealously guard the legislative authority. We’re seeing in society the executives take that away and so I jealously guard it and I think that this contract is wrong,” she added. “It takes away legislative authority and the funding went around the county council. I object to it.”
Luthy said that although the council might have felt hurt from Zook’s actions, nothing he did was illegal.
“Why does it remain troubling?” He asked. “I believe that it remains troubling — the reason why I feel that you are troubled— is that Executive Zook is going about the duties and prerogatives of an executive in a way that has not been done before here. My sense is that there’s been more collaboration and discussion between executives and council members when doing things like advocating for the legislature or other initiatives.”
Luthy added that although it would be a polite thing for Zook to discuss his plans with the council beforehand, so long as the plans fall within his executive powers, he has no legal need to.
“I’d suggest you talk to each other more from both sides, and people stop trying to make legal issues out of political issues,” Luthy said.
County Executive David Zook was not present during the meeting.