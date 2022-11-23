Growing up around the early 2000s, with her parents immersed in snowboarding culture, Marley Guevara said she always had grungy alternative music stuck in her head.
From a young age, she always found herself writing to express herself. Now, the ideas for her lyrics come randomly, and she said she’s always reaching for the nearest piece of scrap paper to write down ideas for her own music.
Operating under the name “Maz,” Guevara released “Maybe Love” earlier this month — a single inspired by Robot Food’s 2003 snowboarding video “Lame.” Because of her father’s work on the video, Guevara said she was always listening to its soundtrack.
The music from that time, she said, reminds her of “going out and snowboarding.”
“I remember being at home, and my dad coming home with his snow clothes still on and smelling like snow,” Guevara said. “I think a lot of what I make is nostalgic of that time.”
The inspiration for her new single comes from a song that Guevara initially wanted to cover from the Robot Food video. But instead, she and her producers decided to use that song to inform a song of her own.
According to Guevara, “Maybe Love” is about seeing herself for who she is, and not an object for boys to use.
“I wrote a little vent about a time in my life where I was just like, ‘I’m just so sick of these boys,’” Guevara said.
Growing up, Guevara said her parents would take her to local music venue Whysound where she got to see a locals making music in the community.
Guevara said she hopes to do the same — showing young girls in the community they can make music too.
“I want to not only create as much as I can, but also give back to others,” she said.
Ultimately, Guevara is not looking for fame, but to build herself in the snowboarding music community.
“I just want to be an artist sick enough to be in snowboarder or skate edits,” Guevara said, “because that’s just what I grew up on.”
