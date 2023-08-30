Utah State University’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center recently celebrated its first year in operation, using state funds to enhance research on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia throughout Utah.
Now, the center is looking for community members interested in participating in a variety of studies.
Elizabeth Fauth, director for the ARDC and professor in USU’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies, was first interested in researching Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses the same way most of her students who work with her at the center were — after working as a server in an assisted living facility during high school. The individuals living in the memory care were her favorite, she said.
“They were the best population to talk to and work with,” Fauth said. “I think it’s a challenge to talk to somebody with Alzheimer’s disease because things may not always make sense and their stories aren’t very linear, and there’s just a lot of communication challenges. But I found them to be an amazing population to work with.”
After discovering her love of caring for and understanding these individuals, Fauth knew she wanted to pursue a career in research that would help benefit those living with these diseases, their families and their caregivers. Now, through her position with the ARDC, Fauth gets to direct research which provides insight into how to do just that.
The ARDC’s primary mission is to research dementia and related diseases to understand prevention, how to provide the highest quality of life for people living with these diseases and what support is necessary to provide caregivers.
The center operates thanks to state funds, according to Fauth. Utah, she said, has had a plan for more than a decade which discusses how the state is going to manage increasing rates of dementia.
Data from the Alzheimer’s Association shows Utah is estimated to experience a 23.5% increase from 2020 to 2025 in the number of individuals diagnosed with these diseases.
Fauth said the reason for this increase could be because individuals in Utah tend to be healthy, leading them to live longer lives. The longer people live, the higher their risk is for getting dementia, Fauth said. Another reason for this increase could be because Utah is becoming more of a retirement destination.
“The good news is we have a really long-lived, healthy state and the bad news is that sometimes that means we have more age-related diseases like dementia,” she said.
The center partners with the Alzheimer’s Association and has a program manager from the association on site, Rebecka Schultz, who provides service to the community including education and collaboration.
The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event in Logan on Sep. 16.
Throughout the center’s first official year in operation, the ADRC has started a variety of research to spread awareness surrounding these diseases and to provide those who have Alzheimer’s disease, related illnesses or their caregivers with resources they need.
The center opened in July 2022, and kicked off its initiative with a gallery exhibit featuring documentary-style photos of individuals from Logan living with dementia and their caregivers. Fauth said the center chose to do this to remind the community of the individuals around them currently living with dementia.
“A goal for me and for the center has always been to not do research on people with dementia, but research with people with dementia and their caregivers and really engaging people in a process where they get to be involved and they’re getting recognized,” Fauth said.
She said the center spent much of its first-year planning ways to best distribute state funds in a way that maximizes its opportunities to serve the community. A large portion of the funds were spent on catalyzing new projects, Fauth said, which included finding researchers focused on Alzheimer’s disease, or a specific related field and incorporating them into the center.
The ARDC is currently recruiting caregivers of individuals with dementia to participate in an online and self-guided program designed to help them cope with the stress of being a caregiver.
“It’s a really difficult condition to care for,” Fauth said. “And a lot of loss, a lot of grief and stress that caregivers experience, so we are currently recruiting caregivers for that project now.”
The center has a researcher currently seeking individuals with hearing loss to participate in a study about whether hearing aids improve cognitive performance. Participants will receive free hearing aids and will have cognitive tests performed on them.
The ARDC has a variety of other studies viewable on its website for community members interested in participating.
The center is working on multiple studies that don’t involve humans at all. Instead, they are focused on studying the lifespan of mice at genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. One researcher working with the mice is looking into how different medications may help a mouse with Alzheimer’s diseases’ sleep disruptions.
“It’s a way to really understand some of the personal pathology, some of the risk factors and some of the things that can help on a much faster timeline,” Fauth said.
Fauth said she wants people in Cache Valley to know the ARDC is there for them. Individuals affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, who are not interested in participating in any of the studies, are encouraged to share their stories with the center.
“The human aspect of this is not going to be ignored and when we find individuals that want to tell us their story, we’ll figure out ways that we can elevate that story and learn from it and help guide our research,” she said.
Those interested in participating in a study can go to cehs.usu.edu/ardc/index or email adrc@usu.edu.
