Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
Aug. 18, 2023
Victor Manuel Davila was arrested for the offenses of enticing a minor and attempted rape of a child.
According to the affidavit, an officer in the Logan Police Department was “engaging in online undercover chats in an attempt to locate and identify persons who sexually exploit children within our community.”
Davila engaged in online messaging with a user identifying as a 13-year-old girl.
He arranged a meeting with the user and was arrested on location.
Aug. 19
Jason David Boehme was arrested for the offenses of discharging a firearm without permission within 600 feet of a dwelling, purchase and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, disorderly conduct and violent behavior and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit, Boehme was reported for walking around his neighborhood yelling and discharging a firearm one or two times. Boehme was confronted by an officer from the Cache County Sheriff's Office while holding a handgun in each hand.
Two rifles were seen inside his truck and Boehme was tested for methamphetamine after potential drug use was observed.
Aug. 19
John Anthony Frank-Porter was arrested for the offenses of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, alcohol restricted driver, failure to display license plate, failure to register vehicle, failure to stop at command of police, open container in vehicle on highway, criminal mischief, speeding and unsafe lane travel.
According to the affidavit, Frank-Porter was traveling southbound on State Road 23 and the officer registered his speed at 103 miles per hour. The officer attempted to pull Frank-Porter over, but he continued driving — passing people near the road at a speed of over 100 miles per hour.
Frank-Porter went off the road into a ditch and was then taken into custody.
Aug. 19
Dustin Mel Senn was arrested for the offenses of assault, two counts of obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful purchasing by an interdicted person.
According to the affidavit, Senn was reported for a dispute between him and his roommate. Senn had consumed and was in possession of alcohol while on probation with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim showed physical signs of being assaulted by Senn.
Senn tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.