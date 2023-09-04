Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
Aug. 28, 2023
Andrew Skyler Nielsen was arrested for the offenses of stalking, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
According to the affidavit, on Aug. 27, Nielsen was involved in a “road rage incident” after attempting to “box the victims in” with their motorcycles and yelling profanities at the victims in their vehicle.
Nielsen and his friend went to the victim's home with their wives and children — trespassing on the victim’s property.
On Aug. 28, Nielsen was reported for doing “burn outs” in his truck near the victim’s home, swerving toward one of the victims in her vehicle “causing her to go off the road.”
Nielsen’s wife — who was with him in the vehicle — stated he purposefully swerved toward the victim.
Aug. 29
David Jonathan Elliott was arrested for the offense of six counts of enticing a minor.
According to the affidavit, officers in the Logan Police Department were performing undercover online chats, assuming the persona of 13-year-old females. Chat communication was made with Elliott.
Officers contacted Elliott at his residence, and he admitted to engaging in the online chats.
Aug. 30
Michael A. Archer Arnold was arrested for the offenses of possessing a firearm as a restricted person, altering the number on a pistol or revolver, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit, a Cache County police officer performed a traffic stop of Arnold — a statewide warrant from Box Elder for drug involvements was out for Arnold.
Arnold was arrested after informing the officer of having a firearm and methamphetamine in his vehicle.
“I proceeded to ask Michael if he was gang associated, he stated that he was associated with the Brown Side Trece gang who is connected with the Surenos out of San Diego,” the affidavit said.
