Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
August 9, 2023
George Cyrus Merrill was arrested for the offenses of stalking, and four counts of distribution of pornographic material, lewdness and disorderly conduct.
According to the affidavits, on three separate occasions Merrill approached an employee at Walmart and repeatedly showed them a photograph of his genitals. Each victim reported the same incident. Merrill did not deny the incidents.
Merrill approached a fourth victim at Great Clips repeating the same action.
August 13
Janofor Benjamin was arrested for the offenses of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, intoxication, pattern of unlawful activity, attempted vehicle theft, two counts of attempted vehicle burglary, two counts of burglary of a vehicle, three counts of unlawful possession of a transaction card and possession of alcohol by an interdicted person.
According to the affidavits, Benjamin was reported for breaking into multiple vehicles and taking items. When confronted by Logan City police, Benjamin was confirmed to be intoxicated, in possession of stolen items and a knife.
Benjamin is on parole and cannot be in possession of a weapon or consume alcohol, the affidavit said.
August 13
Daniel Fate Reilly was arrested for the offenses of assault, unlawful detention and domestic violence in the presence of a child.
According to the affidavit, Reilly was reported for a physical domestic dispute.
