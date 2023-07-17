Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
July 13, 2023
Kenneth Dwayne Romine was arrested for the offense of stalking and retaliation against a witness, victim or informant.
According to the affidavit, Romine was reported to have been sending numerous “alarming” and “unwanted” text messages to a victim he was previously connected to through a married family member.
Romine was harassing the victim by making derogatory comments about the victim’s family member and making threats to hire a private investigator to “find where the victim and her family were living,” the affidavit said.
Logan City Police were contacted by the victim who reported she had been contacted by a sister of Romine who then tried to coerce the victim to drop the charges.
Kenneth L. Ryan Hughes was arrested for two counts of recklessness with an incendiary device, three counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance marijuana/spice and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit, Hughes was the subject of several search warrants. During the search warrants service, police found several explosive devices. In Hughes vehicle, law enforcement found a small roll of detcord — a small plastic tube filled with an explosive compound — an electric blasting cap, a fentanyl pill and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, the affidavit said.
Hughes was traveling in his vehicle with the blasting caps and detcord loose and not in an explosive container as required, the affidavit said.
After conducting a search warrant on Hughes’ residence in Nibley, law enforcement found another explosive blasting cap stored with numerous bottles of black powder in a bedroom closet. Other various drug paraphernalia was also found at Hughes’ residence.
July 14
Jeniveve Louize Johnson was arrested for three charges of possession or use of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and five counts of unlawful acquire/possess/transfer financial card.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement received reports of a storage shed burglary in Logan. The victim reported stolen bank records, a social security card, a silver lock box and various personal items.
A witness filmed Johnson and another man going through the stolen documents, according to the affidavit. Upon searching Johnson’s residence, law enforcement found name documents belonging to the victim of the storage shed burglary, including five transaction cards, the affidavit said.
Brian Don Littledike, 46, was arrested for four charges of enticing a minor and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
According to the affidavit, a Cache County citizen told law enforcement they had received a text message from a phone number unknown to them. The sender introduced himself as Brian and asked if they wanted to go on a date with him. The citizen continued the conversation and pretended to be a minor and the sender persisted the conversation, the affidavit said. The citizen then contacted law enforcement.
An officer took over the text conversation and identified as a 13-year-old female child, the affidavit said. Littledike continued the conversation, saying he was 18. After continued conversation, the officer reported Littledike requested he and the child persona engage in sex acts during the date.
Law enforcement then performed a phone call using a female officer as the child persona, according to the affidavit, and arrangements were made for Littledike to meet the persona at a location in Logan at a designated time.
At the arranged time and location, Littledike arrived and was arrested, the affidavit said. He admitted that he would have engaged in sexual acts with the child had the police not intervened, according to the affidavit.
July 15
Shaun Preston Weber was arrested for the offense of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.
Officers responded to the intersection of 300 N. 100 East in Hyde Park after receiving reports of Weber hitting a woman with his vehicle during an apparent argument, according to the affidavit. Weber then sped away from the scene.
The woman told officers what witnesses saw was the end of a dispute that also included Weber pulling her back into his vehicle when she opened the door and expressed her intent to leave, the affidavit said. The second time she tried to exit Weber choked her.
Multiple witnesses expressed their belief that Weber hit the victim with his vehicle intentionally, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.