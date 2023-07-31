Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
July 26, 2023
Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
July 26, 2023
James Christoff Vaterlaus was arrested for the offenses of obstruction of justice and three counts of enticing a minor.
According to the affidavit, Vaterlaus engaged in online messaging with a 13-year-old female — an undercover officer was engaging in the chats posing as the child.
Vaterlaus identified himself online as a 27-year-old male, he is actually 31 years old.
Vaterlaus arranged to meet with the child to engage sexually, the affidavit stated, but he did not go to the first arranged meeting.
“He repeatedly requested to meet her even after the persona said she did not want to anymore,” the affidavit said. He did show at the second arranged meeting.
Vaterlaus was arrested at his workplace.
July 27
Christopher Eric Breiland was arrested for the offenses of attempted sodomy on a child, attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of enticing a minor.
According to the affidavit, Breiland engaged in online messaging with a 13-year-old female — an undercover officer was engaging in the chats posing as the child.
Breiland arranged to meet with the child and engage in sexual activity. At the location, Breiland was arrested.
July 28
Kevin Douglas Anderson was arrested for the offenses of theft and obstruction of justice.
According to the affidavit, an electric bicycle was stolen on July 8. On July 23 a report was made identifying Anderson.
“The complainant stated Kevin was bragging about stealing an electric bicycle from a bar,” the affidavit stated.
In a warranted search of Anderson’s residence, the bicycle was located. Anderson denied knowing about the bicycle.
July 30
Logan Aliimalu Andrew Olsen was arrested for the offenses of failing to stop at command of law enforcement and obstruction of justice.
According to the affidavit, a report was made of a woman being sprayed in the face with bear spray by a man. The man fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
The man was located, and Olsen was with him. They did not comply with demands to stop. Olsen was taken into custody and denied knowing the other man.
Olsen admitted to knowing the other man.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.