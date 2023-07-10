Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
July 4, 2023
Jessie Earl Adams was arrested for the offenses of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, intoxication and five counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
According to the affidavit, Adams was reported to have been “throwing things and acting belligerent,” and attempting to get into the bedroom where five children, Adams’ wife and an additional victim were “isolating.” Another victim prevented Adams from entering the room, and Adams “put him in a choke hold restricting his airway.”
July 6
Leon Leovany Perez was arrested for the offenses of driving under the influence, reckless driving, two counts of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, driving on suspended or revoked license, burglary, failure to comply with duties at a vehicle accident, property damage, negligent collision, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, refusing a chemical test and obstruction of justice.
According to the affidavit, Perez was reported to have attempted to break into the victim's residence. When the police arrived, Perez got in his car and drove away at high speed. The vehicle “jumped a curb and hit a vehicle parked in the Cache Valley Auto parking lot.”
Perez did not comply with orders from the police and ran from the scene, the affidavit said. He was eventually tased.
In the victim’s report in the affidavit, earlier that day Perez was “non-stop calling her and she could tell he was drunk because he was slurring his words.” The victim stated she did not want to talk to him “because he was scaring her.” That night she woke up to rocks being thrown at her window and could hear him “moving the window grate.”
July 9
Ryan Christopher Miller was arrested for the offense of threat and use of a dangerous weapon in a fight.
According to the affidavit, Miller was reported to have brandished a weapon in a confrontation with another vehicle. Miller placed his handgun on the dashboard of his vehicle to “show the other driver he would not be threatened.” Miller said the victim was driving recklessly.
The victim reported Miller to have been “driving poorly” and had pointed the firearm at them while behind their vehicle. The passengers included three children.
