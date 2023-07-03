Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
June 27, 2023
Caleb Jordan Bacca was arrested for the offenses of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence, three counts of discharging a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult and failure to remain at accident involving an injury.
According to the affidavit, Bacca was riding his motorcycle on 600 West, crashed, shot the motorcycle with his handgun, drove away, fired again, went home and passed out from intoxication.
Earlier that day, Bacca was reported to have discharged his firearm at his house with children present. In a warranted search of his home, paraphernalia and marijuana were found.
June 28
Daniel Smoot Henshaw was arrested for the offenses of planned aggravated murder and rape.
According to the affidavit, the victim reported Henshaw had told her he was intending to rape and kill her. The victim recorded Henshaw admitting he was taking steps to succeed with his plan and not get caught.
In a warranted search of Henshaw’s vehicle, a sharpened hatchet was found along with journals Henshaw had written of his plans to “hide and stay off the grid."
June 28
Johnathon James Geibel was arrested for the offenses of assault, interference with arresting officer and three counts of aggravated assault.
According to the affidavit, Geibel swung a tow strap and hit one of the victims with the ratchet, the victim required medical attention. Geibel threw a large rock at another victim, hitting her leg. Geibel attempted to punch the third victim. Geibel punched the fourth victim, his brother, in the head “multiple times.”
June 29
Johnnie J. Rosser was arrested for the offense of obstruction of justice. According to the affidavit, Rosser engaged in online messaging with a user who was presented as a 13-year-old female.
The user was officer Micah M. Vehrs who “was engaging in online undercover chats in an attempt to locate and identify persons who sexually exploit children within our community,” the affidavit stated.
Rosser suggested to the user to pick her up, take her to lunch and take pictures of her in Mantua. Rosser and the user arranged to meet at a park in Logan.
Rosser was “subjected to a traffic stop under reasonable suspicion of criminal activity,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit further states that Rosser admitted to participating in the chats and recently engaging in chats with other minors. Rosser deleted the messaging apps when he became aware of being stopped by the police in his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.