Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
Sept. 12, 2023
Garett Wade Rhodes was arrested for the offenses of enticing a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted rape of a child.
According to the affidavit, a Logan Police officer was performing undercover online chats in an effort “to locate and identify persons in the community who sexually exploit children on the internet.”
The officer posed as a 13-year-old female child. A chat was initiated with Rhodes.
An arrangement to meet was made and Rhodes was arrested on site.
Sept. 14
Randall James Lunday was arrested for the offenses of aggravated assault, assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.
According to the affidavit, Lunday was reported for a domestic dispute.
“The victim, who is Randall’s spouse, alleged to responding deputies that during a domestic dispute Randall had tried to run her over with his truck while their nine year old daughter witnessed this from inside the truck,” the affidavit said. “She reported that the dispute continued throughout the day, and in a later altercation that same day Randall punched her five times in her chest.”
Sept. 15
Jared Alan Salmon was arrested for the offense of aggravated child abuse — intentionally or knowingly.
According to the affidavit, Salmon assaulted a juvenile at a local school.
“Jared is seen on security camera approaching the juvenile. Jared stands over the juvenile for a moment. Jared then yanks the cushion out from under [the juvenile],” the affidavit said.
The juvenile was taken to the emergency room, “it was determined he had a brain concussion and Sternoclavicular strain,” the affidavit said.
Sept. 17
Robert R. Lindquist was arrested for the offenses of unlawful purchase by an interdicted person, interference with an arresting officer, violation of a protective order, intoxication, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
According to the affidavit, Lindquist was reported for being at the victim's residence he is prohibited to be at due to a protective order.
When Lindquist was searched, the officer found a “knife hidden in a lipstick container, a hidden knife in the handle of a comb, and a straight razor,” the affidavit said.
