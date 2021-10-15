The Cache County Council appointed local attorney Mike McGinnis as the county’s first ever managing public defender.
McGinnis, who currently works as a public defender in Cache County, was affirmed by a unanimous vote from the council during a meeting on Tuesday.
Cache County Executive David Zook told the council that the county’s indigent defense program had been implemented to protect the constitutional rights of individuals accused of crimes, but the county hasn’t had “in-house public defense staff.”
“We did a series of interviews and had some great candidates that we were able to consider,” Zook said, “and Mike rose to the top.”
In addition to managing public defenders and their contracts, McGinnis told The Herald Journal he will also be in charge of ensuring state funds for indigent defense. Historically, Zook said the county attorney’s office oversaw certain administrative functions for public defenders that included procuring funding through grants — a conflict he noticed after he was sworn into his current position in February.
“One of the things that I identified was that we needed a little better coordination of services with our indigent defense,” Zook told The Herald Journal. “I also wanted to make sure there was a clear separation between the prosecutor's office and the public defense function.
What’s more, Zook said ensuring public defense is part of his honoring his oath to upholding the constitution.
“One of the constitutional rights our citizens have is the right to defense if the government accuses them of a crime,” Zook said, “and I want to make sure that we provide that service and uphold that constitutional right.”
McGinnis said the new manager position is in no way a reflection on public defense in Cache Valley, but rather an identification of lacking resources and a desire for fairness.
“The public defenders do a great job,” McGinnis said. “(but) there needs to be more help on our side of things.”
In the past, McGinnis said public defenders haven’t had as many resources when compared to those of prosecutors. For McGinnis, the decision to hire a county employee to manage contracts and ensure funding is a move towards leveling that playing field.
“People that get charged with crimes are people in the community — these are people’s family and friends and brothers and sisters,” McGinnis said. “It just needed to be more fair. That’s kind of the bottom line and this is a good stop in that direction.”
In his new role, McGinnis said he’s hopeful to grow into “official public defender’s office,” one structured like the county attorney’s office with public defenders working under one roof.
“That's kind of what my charge is, is just to organize this structure in a way to make sure everybody's getting the best representation possible,” McGinnis said.
In a brief bio provided by Zook to the council, it was noted McGinnis has worked as a contracted public defender in Cache County since 2015. He graduated from Utah State University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in law and constitutional studies, then went on to graduate from law school at Western Michigan University in 2008. McGinnis has been a member of the Utah State Bar since 2009.
“I'm excited to have Mike start and I was impressed with his performance in the interview process,” Zook said. “He laid out a vision for the future of the office that aligns with my vision for this service — that includes professionalizing our service and upholding the Constitution.”