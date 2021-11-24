Having explored Utah’s rural communities and the wilderness surrounding for years, Margaret Pettis aims to guide readers to some of Utah’s more underappreciated features in her new book “Back Roads of Utah.”
The local author’s book points readers to places like McConkie Ranch — a treasure trove of petroglyphs and American Indian artifacts nestled in Dry Fork Canyon outside of Vernal — or to off-the-beaten-path rock formations like “The Witches,” located near Echo.
While Pettis’ book highlights adventures off the beaten path, accessibility for the reader is kept at a maximum. Pettis explained that all the book’s contents are reachable by sedan.
“I will go anywhere that I will not get stuck. … I hate car problems,” Pettis said. “I judge the road accordingly, and so it’s back roads. It’s the smaller roads, but it’s not dirt roads.”
Pettis’ commentary is complimented with visual art she’s created while exploring these unfrequented regions. Nearly every page contains sketches of wildlife or local art, hand-drawn maps and woodblock prints related to Utah’s outlying areas.
While she’d drawn since childhood, Pettis said she began using sketching and journaling as a way to document her time working in the Forest Service.
“When I worked there in the early ‘70s, I had a bottle of India ink and a crow-quill pen. And when I would take breaks, I would sketch,” Pettis said. “I just used plain ink and a pen, and after I worked I would do some sketching … there were many things that I got to remember that way. I wasn’t a great photograph maker at the time. So, journaling was a way to see it.”
Pettis said the book is partly informed by society’s “galloping growth” into wild country.
Fields that once separated small towns and accommodated agrestic lifestyles are put up for sale and quickly turned into pleasant subdivisions. And for Pettis, the character of those lands is typically lost with the development.
“And then usually the new subdivision takes the name of ‘Pheasant Heights,’” Pettis said, laughing at the irony, “where there used to be pheasants, and it used to be kind of high, but they leveled it.”
While the book is about documenting some of Utah’s hidden treasures, Pettis says she hopes the book also inspires the reader to do their own exploration — to take some sketching materials and make sketches of their own.
“Go explore and be safe about it. Be respectful about it,” Pettis said.
Similar to her book of poetry released earlier this year, Pettis self-published “Back Roads of Utah” through Amazon, where it is available for purchase. The book is also being sold locally at The Book Table and the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau’s gift shop.
“I just wanted this book to be in the hands of people who … perhaps are curious,” Pettis said. “Utah really is just bountiful in the beautiful things we have, the beautiful places we have.”