Those seeking auto body repairs may have a longer wait than usual due to an increase in traffic accidents this year.
According to Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley there has been a significant increase in the number of crashes in 2023.
Those seeking auto body repairs may have a longer wait than usual due to an increase in traffic accidents this year.
According to Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley there has been a significant increase in the number of crashes in 2023.
On Friday, Hooley told The Herald Journal there had been 639 traffic accidents in Logan since Jan. 1. In the same time frame, he said car accidents amounted to 496 in 2022, and 406 in 2021.
For body shop technicians at Mando’s Garage in North Logan, this means working more shifts and longer hours. The shop’s owner, Armando Aguilar, said he has noticed a 40% increase in collision repairs this snow season.
“Other years we’re usually busy until mid-March, but the snow is still pretty heavy outside,” Aguilar said.
Bumper damage due to people getting rear-ended or sliding off the road is the most common damage Mando’s has been seeing, according to Aguilar. And many of the accidents have occurred because of a lack of focus while driving.
“Don’t stay on the phone while driving and put your attention on your surroundings,” he said. “Slow down and give yourself time to brake.”
Robert Ornelasa, the head manager at Sam’s Paint and Body in Smithfield, also said he has noticed a 20% increase in the demand for collision repairs this season.
This rise in the need for repairs, along with a lack of access to parts, has created a longer wait than usual at Sam’s, according to Ornelasa.
“Instead of you having your car in and out in two weeks, now it’s two to three weeks just to get the part, and then an additional two to three weeks to work on it,” he said.
Hood, bumper, fender and headlight damage are the most common issues Ornelasa said he has been seeing. According to him, most of these repairs are needed because of a weather-related collision with distracted drivers involved.
“Just be patient and get to where you need to get to and stay off your phone,” Ornelasa said. “Most accidents happen when people are looking down at their screens.”
Technicians at Wolford Collision Repair have been busy all winter long with repairing damage caused by weather-related collisions, according to the shop’s owner Ty Wolford.
“We’re really busy all of the time, it’s a challenge,” Wolford said. “It’s kind of a juggling act.”
Right now, Wolford’s has around a two-month wait for collision repairs — something that is normal during the winter but has been heightened this year, according to Wolford.
The biggest percentage of these repairs are due to small collision accidents, but also animal hits as the snow pushes wildlife down into the valley, he said.
While this increase is largely due to heavy snowfall, Wolford said that many of the collisions could be avoided with more patience and caution. According to him, more people need to make sure they fully scrape their windshields in the morning, and that they slow down while driving.
“Your employer would rather see you get there safely than have an accident,” Wolford said. “That’s not good for anybody.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.