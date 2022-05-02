Inspired by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' recent decision to ban camping at the East Fork Little Bear Wildlife Management Area, a local business owner is asking the community to help him tidy up Cache Valley's canyons.
On Friday, the DWR announced the Little Bear campsite had been maltreated by some through the years and would from now on be closed to camping.
"The misuse of the area by campers has included leaving trash and human excrement scattered across the WMA," DWR Northern Region Habitat Manager Daniel Olson said in the press release.
Cody Chew, a Cache Valley native and Utah State University student who started a dumpster rental company called Blue Collar Haulers in February, took note of the public's reaction to the news.
“I love Cache Valley. I had just seen all of the Facebook people are pretty upset about (the area) being shut down,” Chew said. “I’m a big mountain biker, and so I often ride up Providence Canyon. I saw how dirty that one was."
Not wanting other areas in the valley to suffer a fate similar to that of the WMA, Chew said he decided to park one of his company's dumpsters up Providence Canyon.
"If we can get the community to help clean up the canyon," Chew said, "it’d do really well and get people to support each other and get my name out there.”
Chew is planning on taking a dumpster to Providence Canyon on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is asking for community members to come and help handle the trash. Though there is no sign up sheet, Chew said the project has gotten a lot of interest.
“I think there’s going to be quite a few people coming up,” Chew said. “We’ll continue to do other canyons.”
If the cleaning project in Providence Canyon is successful, Chew said he plans to continue the initiative in Green Canyon next week.
“My business tagline is, ‘Cleaning the community in Cache Valley,’” Chew said. “A lot of people are willing to help, so it’s pretty awesome.”