Local business Blackstone is fighting for your right to a Philly cheesesteak — all through the power of social media.
Blackstone blew up on the social media website TikTok last June under the handle @blackstonegriddle, garnering millions of views and followers from their recipe and food focused content. Among the recipes was one for a cheesesteak.
“As soon as we posted those, one of them went viral, the other semi-viral, because of all the comments that started to flood in from people who claimed they were from Philadelphia,” said Conner Arvidson, Blackstone’s marketing communications specialist.
The typical Philly cheesesteak is made of thinly shaved ribeye steak and cheese whiz inside a long hoagie roll, usually the local Philadelphia brand Amoroso.
Sometimes grilled onions or mushrooms are also included.
One of the sandwiches Blackstone posted to TikTok included green peppers in the recipe, sparking conversation and ire.
“Not a good execution,” one commenter wrote.
“The people of Philly are about to be pissed. I’m an hour away and slightly offended!” wrote another.
Comments were left complaining about the bun, the cheese, the slice of the ribeye and even the order in which the sandwich was prepared.
In response to the comments, Blackstone decided to free the cheesesteak and promote nontraditional toppings.
“What if this would have happened to the pizza? What if the only acceptable way to make a pizza was with cheese, marinara and pepperoni?” Arvidson asked. “Then you wouldn’t have the hundreds and thousands of delicious variations of pizza that we have today.”
Arvidson reached out to Jim Pappas, a self-proclaimed cheesesteak expert with Blackstone that grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, with his idea.
“When Conner … was running the idea by me, he was kind of hesitant, waiting for my outburst, like, ‘God forbid you do anything to my cheesesteak,’” Pappas said.
Pappas, who has eaten thousands of different cheesesteaks in the last four years, explained that for a lot of Philadelphians, the cheesesteak is connected to childhood memories.
“When I talk to someone about their favorite cheesesteak, you hear the story about their favorite cheesesteak place. My dad’s favorite place, where we went in the back of mom’s station wagon, where we went up for the big game — you hear all that first,” he said. “The actual cheesesteak is what you talk about last.”
Cheesesteaks can even vary in Philadelphia depending on if it’s made in the suburbs or downtown. Pappas said a lot of neighborhoods will put American cheese on their sandwiches instead of the classic Cheese Whiz.
“I’m all for it. I’m for the evolution of a cheesesteak. Let’s try it,” Pappas said.
Blackstone’s online campaign includes a petition to free the cheesesteak and a handful of online events throughout the month. There will be a large giveaway on March 24, National Cheesesteak Day, and participants are encouraged to post what they like on their cheesesteaks under the hashtag #FreetheCheesesteak.
“We’re promoting the non-traditional cheesesteak,” Arvidson said. “Food should bring people together, not tear them apart.”
More information can be found at www.blackstoneproducts.com/freethecheesesteak.