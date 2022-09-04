A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November.
Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
Though Ensign filed to be considered in the special election in 2021 that took place after former County Executive Craig Buttars left the position vacant to serve as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Zook was chosen for the position.
Ensign did not file a candidacy earlier this year before the beginning of the official election cycle and, as a result, his name will not be on the ballot. People will be able to vote for him, however, by writing his name in.
“Since the initial filing deadline earlier this year, multiple concerns have emerged regarding the relationship between the county executive and the county council and county offices,” Ensign said.
His campaign website currently lists five individuals who have endorsed him, though he said he expects the list to grow as he waits to receive written endorsement from individuals who have expressed their interest in his candidacy.
Those currently listed are council members David Erickson, Gina Worthen, Paul Borup. Former Council Member Layne Beck and former County Executive Lynn Lemon are also listed as endorsements.
Speaking about the current turbulent relationship between the county council and Zook, he characterized the strain as a symptom of various issues.
Giving an example, Ensign referenced a situation from February when Zook arranged a deal with Utah House Rep. Dan Johnson where he hoped to receive $10 million from the state for a county project if the county provided a 10% match. The county council had no say in the arrangement or attached county project, and did not find out about Zook and Johnson’s agreement until a few days before the deal was set to go before the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee.
Johnson did not pull the request until Worthen addressed the subcommittee.
“It was not in the budget, and it would have had ongoing costs to the county,” Ensign said about the situation. “Council members had to get involved and kind of rescind this arrangement which put a lot of egg on the face of our county — it was really kind of unfortunate.”
Ensign also said Zook contracted with lobbyists to represent the county in state legislature without notifying the council. To fund the contract, he transferred funds from the county attorney’s office to his own.
In February, Worthen said she felt the action undermined the county’s legislative power.
“I’m beginning to see a pattern and it’s really frustrating to me,” Worthen said at the time.
County Attorney John Luthy determined nothing illegal had taken place.
“I’d suggest you talk to each other more from both sides, and people stop trying to make legal issues out of political issues,” Luthy said.
Still, Ensign sees the situation as problematic.
“It’s kind of like the executive is operating independently of the council with taxpayers’ money, and these are large sums, and the council is finding out after the fact,” Ensign said.
Explaining another reason behind his decision to run, Ensign talked about the argument that arose from the council’s desire to have access to the county’s accounting system to see budgetary changes in real time. The topic became a tense discussion during a council meeting on June 28.
Zook told the council he would grant them access if they promised not to use the system as “a political weapon.” The council, however, took issue with Zook's terms.
“If we look at how the money is being spent, and we have concerns, and we bring those to the surface, that’s not political,” Borup during the meeting. “That’s us being fiduciary stewards.”
Though Zook did eventually grant the council access, the decision was made after prolonged debate.
“In the past, we’ve always had a very good working relationship between the executive and the council,” Ensign said, going on to explain how the council recently called for a forensic audit due to their concerns of unauthorized financial decisions. “We’ve never had to have a forensic audit. In the past, we’ve been able to have open communication and cooperation.”
Ensign also mentioned how the county clerk, attorney, and executive were all chosen in special elections by party delegates rather than the regular electoral process.
“I want to give residents and voters an alternative to someone who has been chosen by a very limited group of one-party delegates,” Ensign said.
Ensign specified that though he has been endorsed by several current council members, his decision to run did not come from them but from several other community leaders and Cache Valley residents who shared their concerns with him.
If elected, Ensign said managing the county’s growth will be a high priority. He expressed a need to build infrastructure to support growth before it happens.
He also spoke to the financial needs of Cache Valley residents and how they tie into housing.
“Any type of a county growth plan, especially when we’re talking about residential housing, needs to take into consideration the economy of the county,” Ensign said. He pointed to residents’ undesirable financial situations as the reason fueling the recent push for affordable and multi-unit housing. “One of the things that I’ve always advocated for is that we look for ways to improve the work environment, we look for ways to improve peoples’ wages so that we can maintain our friends and neighbors and other Valley residents here among us in the type of domestic living arrangements that they that they want, not that they're kind of forced into.”
Zook said while he’s happy to see people get involved, he wishes Ensign would talk to him personally about his concerns.
“It’s good for people to get involved and run for office,” Zook said. “I’m a believer that there needs to be opposition in all things. It makes us stronger. It makes us better.”
Zook said if Ensign understood the aforementioned situations from his perspective, and not only through the eyes of his “political enemies,” he believed Ensign would be happy to work to work with him to solve county issues.
“I’ve heard he’s a good man, and that’s why it’s troubling to learn that he would take a stance against me without first at least having a conversation. I’m a big believer in fairness and getting information directly from the source,” Zook said. “I would love to share my perspective with him. … Getting to know somebody and who they really are takes a little effort, but it’s worth it.”