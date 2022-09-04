hjnstock-Your News Now

A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November.

Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.

