While the state of Utah saw an increase in several areas of crime in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic, crime data released by the FBI shows a more nuanced view at the Cache County level.
As part of the FBI’s yearly crime reports, Logan City Police Department reported 100 violent crimes overall, down from 113 in 2019. While Logan City Police reported zero homicides in 2020 and saw a dip in aggravated assaults over the previous year, rape and robbery reports increased.
In 2020, Logan City Police saw overall property crimes decline for the second year in a row. Burglaries and thefts ebbed while arson and motor-vehicle theft saw minute increases.
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office reported 38 violent crimes in 2020 — an increase from 2019, but the same number reported in 2018. While the sheriff’s office reported fewer rape and robbery cases (zero robberies, actually), deputies saw aggravated assaults double from eight in 2019 to 16 in 2020. One homicide was reported in 2020.
The data shows the sheriff's office also saw an increase in overall property offenses in 2020 for the second year in a row, but part of a general decline since 2011. Arson was the only category in which the sheriff’s saw a decline with zero arson reports in 2020.
Data for the Utah State University Police department showed overall violent crime remained the same over the past few years — one robbery reported in 2018, one rape reported in 2019 and another in 2020. Overall property crimes, however, saw a slight increase from 2019. Theft and burglary cases saw increases in 2020, while motor vehicle theft reports remained steady — two in 2019 and 2020. Three arsons were reported by the USU Police Department in the past decade all occurring in 2016.
No data was available for Smithfield Police Department past 2018.
For the state of Utah, the overall violent crime numbers in the state increased — out of the four categories shown in the data, rape cases showed a slight decline. Though generally waning over the better part of the decade, Utah also saw an uptick in overall property offenses in 2020 — arson, burglaries, thefts and motor vehicle thefts all increased.
A 2020 Crime in Utah report from the Utah Department of Public Safety states overall crimes increased 1.04 percent. That increase included an 44.16 percent increase in homicides, a 5.78 percent increase in robberies and a 2.70 percent increase in aggravated assaults. Though there was an increase, homicides were still less than half that of the national rate and 66.67 percent of them involved firearms.
Despite an increase in crime, arrests decreased 20.74 percent in the state since 2019.