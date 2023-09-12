On Saturday, a local soon-to-be Eagle Scout completed his eagle scout project, enhancing Logan Canyon’s iconic Jardine Juniper Tree site.
Thanks to Ian Hofmeister, Cache Valley troop 1, the Forest Service, the Cache Trails Alliance and Back Country Horsemen of Utah, those who hike to the tree — the oldest Rocky Mountain Juniper Tree in the world — will be greeted with a brand-new informational sign and a bench to relax on.
The project, which was originally intended to be a troop project, was first delayed because of heavy snow. This year, Hofmeister felt he could be the one to push for it to be completed.
“I think maybe I’ll just take it as an Eagle project because then I can get it done,” Hofmeister said. “And the Forest Service wanted it done so they were helpful in giving me the sign and stuff. Everyone else was very helpful as well.”
Planning for the project — which involved finding a way to get all of the supplies for five signs and a bench through the 11-mile round trip trail — took Hofmeister and others involved a combined 19 to 20 hours. It took Hofmeister 10 hours himself to to write the project proposal.
With the help from some of his fellow troop members and members of the Back Country Horsemen of Utah — who carried 360 pounds of concrete up the trail — the new signs and bench were successfully installed on Saturday.
The largest sign — which provides information on how long the tree has been alive and encourages hikers to enjoy the tree from a distance — weighed around 55 pounds, Hofmeister said, and the two posts for the sign weighed 45 pounds.
Hofmeister said 90 people in total helped with installing the bench and signs.
“A lot of it was super motivating to get done,” Hofmeister said. “Everyone’s been working on it, and there’s been a lot of emails and a lot of coordination and stuff. So it was super motivating to just be like ‘let’s go do this. Let’s finish it up.’”
The two Back Country Horsemen who helped Hofmeister were Ron Auger and Brittany Christiansen. Auger, president of the Utah group — focusing on preserving trails in National Forests and wilderness — said this is just the kind of project Back Country Horsemen participate in.
“We help people like this, the scouts and other people that need stuff packed in on pack horses to whatever distance they have to go,” Auger said.
Alyson Ward, chair of the Cache Trails Alliance, said Troop 1 contacted her a couple of years ago about doing some general work on trails in the valley. This led to the troop brainstorming bigger projects that needed to be done.
The Jardine Juniper project “rose to the top,” Ward said. The Cache Trails Alliance approved the project.
“It is a big project because it’s hard,” Ward said. “It’s hard to get up there.”
Detrick Hendricksen, scout master for Troop 1, said the project went very well. All those who participated were in high spirits the whole time, he said.
“What it means to the community is just the benefit of being able to go up to the tree,” Hendricksen said, “A lot of people go up there and draw, and to be able to see the sign and read about the tree and how long it’s been there.”
