Principal of Summit Elementary in Smithfield, Aimee McNeil, has received the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals 2023 Principal of the Year Award.

UAESP is an organization that provides support and resources to elementary and middle school principals in Utah, according to an announcement made by Cache County School District. Each year, the organization selects one principal from each district for this award.


